Pakistan-UAE Brotherhood: Strengthening Ties in Trade and Cooperation

In a significant development marking robust diplomatic links, Caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan, Anwaarul Haq Kakar, met with UAE Minister for Foreign Trade, Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, accentuating the burgeoning ties between Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The high-level encounter underscored the importance Pakistan attaches to UAE's backing in economic and investment sectors.

A New Era of Economic Cooperation

The meeting spotlighted the recent signing of Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs), heralding a fresh epoch of economic collaboration. PM Kakar extolled the contribution of the 1.8 million Pakistanis residing in the UAE to the development of both nations. The prime minister's vision encompassed an escalated cooperation in aviation, tourism, and railway connectivity.

Bridging Commercial Sectors

PM Kakar went on to guarantee the fostering of closer ties between the traders and commerce sectors of both countries. He extended his good wishes to UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, underlining the shared aspirations of the two nations.

Commitment to Bolster Trade Relations

The UAE minister echoed the commitment to bolstering trade relations with Pakistan. The meeting was graced by the presence of Caretaker Minister for Maritime Affairs Shahid Ashraf Tarrar, the UAE ambassador to Pakistan, and other senior officials. They collectively endorsed the strengthening of the bilateral relationship, thus reflecting the shared commitment to mutual prosperity and growth.