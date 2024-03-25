Pakistan, Turkey Aim to Boost Economic Partnership

In a significant diplomatic engagement, Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan, Mehmet Pacaci, met with key political figures in Lahore, including Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif and PML-N Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif. The meeting focused on fostering deeper ties between Pakistan and Turkiye, highlighting mutual interests and the potential for increased cooperation across various sectors.

Advertisment

Strengthening Islamic Brotherhood

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, speaking at the meeting, emphasized the profound bond of Islamic brotherhood that unites the people of Pakistan and Turkiye. This sentiment underscores the historical and cultural ties that have long facilitated friendly relations between the two nations. The discussion also revolved around leveraging this brotherhood to enhance cooperation in fields beyond the traditional realms, aiming at a multifaceted partnership.

Expanding Commercial and Economic Relations

Advertisment

Maryam Nawaz Sharif outlined her vision for a closer partnership between Punjab and Turkiye, particularly in commercial and economic domains. She assured the Turkish delegation of the Punjab Government's commitment to providing all necessary facilities to Turkish investors, aiming to create a conducive environment for investment in the province. This move is seen as a strategic effort to tap into the economic potential of bilateral relations, with both parties keen on exploring new avenues for collaboration.

Commitment to Increased Collaboration

The Turkish ambassador reciprocated the sentiments expressed by the Pakistani leaders, assuring them of Turkiye's intention to increase cooperation with the Punjab government in various fields. This commitment marks a significant step towards actualizing the shared objectives of both nations, laying the groundwork for a comprehensive partnership that spans economic, commercial, and cultural ties.

The meeting between Turkish Ambassador Mehmet Pacaci and Punjab's top political leadership not only reaffirms the strong ties between Pakistan and Turkiye but also sets a forward-looking agenda for bilateral cooperation. By focusing on mutual interests and leveraging the historical bonds of Islamic brotherhood, both nations are poised to embark on a path of enhanced collaboration that promises mutual benefits and strengthens their strategic partnership in the region.