Pakistan to Host First International Rescue Challenge and Asia Pacific Earthquake Response Exercise in 2024

In a significant development, Pakistan has been chosen to host the maiden International Rescue Challenge, along with the Asia Pacific Earthquake Response Exercise (ERE) in 2024. The announcement was made by Dr. Rizwan Naseer, the Commander of the UN INSARAG Certified Pakistan Rescue Team (PRT), during the United Nations INSARAG New Year Tele Conference. The event also saw the introduction of the INSARAG Regional Chairs for 2024 and the appreciation of the outgoing chairs from the previous year.

The UN INSARAG Certified Pakistan Rescue Team

The Pakistan Rescue 1122 team, being the first UN INSARAG Certified Team in South Asia, has been instrumental in swift and effective disaster response. Dr. Naseer acknowledged the support received from the UN INSARAG Secretariat Geneva and OCHA Pakistan that led to the classification of Pakistan Rescue 1122. This classification enabled the team to respond effectively to the earthquake in Turkey and save lives.

Strategic Directions for Asia Pacific Region in 2024

Dr. Naseer also outlined the strategic directions for the Asia Pacific region in 2024, underscoring the role of Pakistan Rescue 1122. As the first UN INSARAG Certified Team in South Asia, it will facilitate upcoming regional activities, strengthening disaster response mechanisms in the region.

A Global Gathering

The teleconference was inaugurated by the incoming INSARAG Global Chair Ambassador Dominik Stillhart, Sarah Muscroft, and Sebastian Rhodes Stampa. Regional chairs from Asia Pacific, Americas, and Africa Europe Middle East (AEME) were also present, providing updates on INSARAG activities. The conference underlined the importance of international cooperation in disaster response and the pivotal role of certified teams like Pakistan Rescue 1122 in such endeavours.