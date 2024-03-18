Pakistan Tightens Foreign Travel for Officials, Bans Luxury Stays, Boosts Austerity Measures

On March 18, 2024, Pakistan announced a significant overhaul in its foreign travel policy for federal ministers and government officials, emphasizing austerity and efficiency. Geo News reported the Cabinet Division's newly issued guidelines, aimed at curbing unnecessary expenditures and promoting national carriers for official overseas trips. This move reflects the government's broader initiative to ensure fiscal discipline amidst economic challenges.

Advertisment

Streamlining Official Travel

The revised policy strictly limits the number of foreign trips made by high-ranking officials to three per year, with provisions for special circumstances to warrant additional travel. Notably, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Commerce are exempt from these restrictions, acknowledging their critical roles in maintaining and fostering international relations and trade. A notable aspect of the new policy is the prohibition of support staff accompanying ministers abroad, a measure aimed at reducing the government's foreign travel expenditure.

Emphasis on Local and Economic Options

Advertisment

Another cornerstone of the policy is the preferential treatment for Pakistan International Airline (PIA) for all government-related travel, signaling strong support for the national carrier. Additionally, the directive places restrictions on accommodation choices during official visits, explicitly banning stays in five-star hotels. The policy carefully outlines travel class entitlements, with most officials, including the Prime Minister, being authorised business class travel. However, it mandates economy class for federal government officers, underscoring the austerity theme.

Regulatory Measures and Exemptions

The new regulations also entail a comprehensive approval process for foreign visits, requiring a no-objection certificate from the Economic Affairs Division for any trip involving international financial institutions. In instances where travel is considered unavoidable, officials must seek direct permission from the Prime Minister. Moreover, the policy encourages the utilisation of embassy officers for attending international conferences, aiming to minimize the need for officials to travel abroad. Notably, the policy includes specific directives for travel to and engagement with certain countries, reflecting geopolitical considerations.

This sweeping reform in foreign travel policy by the Pakistani government is a clear indication of its commitment to austerity and fiscal responsibility. By imposing these restrictions and preferences, the government aims not only to reduce unnecessary expenditures but also to promote efficiency and accountability among its officials. The move is likely to have significant implications for how Pakistan's official business is conducted on the international stage, potentially setting a precedent for other nations grappling with similar economic challenges.