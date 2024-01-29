Pakistan Takes Action Against Fake Currency: New Notes with Advanced Security Features Coming Soon!

In a decisive move to stem the rising tide of counterfeit banknotes, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has announced its plans to introduce new currency notes across all denominations. The decision, as relayed by SBP Governor Jameel Ahmad during an impromptu press briefing in Karachi, is a strategic response to the escalating reports of fake currency notes infiltrating the nation's financial system.

Combating Illicit Financial Activities

This initiative by the SBP is not a spur-of-the-moment action, but a meticulously planned step towards mitigating the illicit financial activities that have been undermining the country's economy. The surge in counterfeit currency, especially the Rs5000 notes, has been a cause for alarm, as it was brought to light during the Senate Standing Committee on Finance meeting held in December last year.

Advanced International Security Features

The new currency notes will not be a mere facelift of the existing ones. Advanced International Security Features will be embedded into these notes, bolstering their security measures and making them virtually impossible to replicate. These features will encompass a new design and distinctive serial numbers. The design process is already in motion with completion expected by March 2024.

Identifying the Loopholes in the System

The Senate Standing Committee on Finance meeting chaired by PPP Senator Salim Mandviwala had laid bare the vulnerabilities of the financial system when even State Bank officials succumbed to the counterfeiters' craft and failed to identify the fake notes. Mandviwala, in his address, underscored the possibility of counterfeit notes entering circulation through banking channels and the pressing need for a system capable of thwarting the printing of counterfeit currency. The absence of such a system was conceded by the SBP's deputy governor.