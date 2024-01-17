Pakistan Sugar Mills Association Proposes Raw Sugar Imports to Boost Economy

In an unprecedented move, the Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA) has appealed to the government for permission to import raw sugar for refining and exporting. The PSMA estimates this initiative could generate over $3 billion in foreign exchange for the country, a significant boost for the economy. This request, detailed in a letter to the interim commerce and industry minister, Gohar Ejaz, represents a potential shift in Pakistan's sugar industry.

Advertisment

Prospects for the Sugar Industry

The PSMA believes that this initiative could extend the operational period of sugar mills. Currently, these industrial giants only operate during the three-month crushing season. With the importation of raw sugar, the mills could run throughout the year, significantly increasing sugar sector exports and maintaining stable employment levels. The vice chairman of the PSMA, Iskander Khan, commended the minister's commitment to bolstering exports and the government's consideration of the raw sugar import proposal.

A Denied Request and a New Opportunity

Advertisment

During a meeting of the Sugar Advisory Board, a proposal to export 500,000 tons of refined sugar was turned down. However, Minister Ejaz suggested the alternative of importing raw sugar for refining, giving new hope to the industry. The sugar industry is a vital part of Pakistan's economy, making hefty payments to farmers, contributing to GDP, and generating significant tax revenue.

Overcoming Industry Challenges

Despite its contributions, the sugar industry grapples with issues that limit its trade freedom and tend to favor industrial consumers over domestic ones. Arbitrary measures often hamper the industry's growth and profitability. In response, the PSMA has proposed delivering tax-free sugar to the underprivileged through utility stores. This innovative solution could help alleviate these challenges, ensuring the industry's continued growth and its crucial role within Pakistan's economy.