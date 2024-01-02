en English
Education

Pakistan Study Centre at Punjab University Forges New Academic Partnerships

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:25 pm EST
The Pakistan Study Centre (PSC) at Punjab University has inked three significant partnership agreements with premier academic institutions, marking a milestone in the expansion of educational and research collaborations. These agreements forge new bonds with the Pakistan Study Centre at Karachi University, the Area Study Centre at Jamshoro University in Sindh, and the Centre for South Asian Studies at the University of Punjab.

Unveiling the MoUs

A formal signing ceremony unfolded in the PSC Committee Room, where the directors of the respective centers, Prof Dr. Naumana Kiran, Dr. Erum Muzaffar, Dr. Mukaish Kumar, and Dr. Naheed Goraya, sealed the memorandums of understanding (MoUs). These MoUs serve as the foundation for upcoming joint educational ventures, research initiatives, faculty exchanges, and the sharing of academic resources such as publications and library books.

Aiming for Excellence

The collaborations are meticulously designed to foster a deeper understanding of both national and international issues. They aim to support the supervision and co-supervision of research work, a vital component in the completion of postgraduate degrees. By pooling resources and sharing knowledge, these institutions aim to elevate the academic experience and produce research with far-reaching implications.

The Future of Academia

These partnerships represent the future of academia, where collaboration and shared resources can break down traditional barriers to knowledge. The joining of these institutions not only strengthens each one individually but collectively enhances the academic landscape. The collaboration between these institutions will no doubt lead to innovative research and educational advancements that will echo far beyond the confines of their campuses.

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

