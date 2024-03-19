Pakistan Shuts Down 462 Social Media Accounts for Spreading Hatred

On Tuesday, March 19, 2024, Islamabad Police announced the shutdown of 462 social media accounts accused of disseminating religious, ethnic hatred, and terrorism content online, marking a significant move against extremism in the digital sphere. The anti-extremism unit of the Islamabad Police identified 1,522 accounts engaging in these negative activities, collaborating with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to close them. This action underscores the ongoing efforts to curb online extremism and enhance the security of the city.

Crackdown on Digital Extremism

The police spokesperson revealed that the blocked accounts included 65 involved in religious hatred, 47 in anti-country propaganda, and 350 in spreading terrorism content. The initiative is part of a broader campaign to combat online extremism, with plans to close the remaining 1,060 flagged accounts. The move reflects the police's commitment to countering terrorism and improving the city's security by addressing the roots of extremism on social media platforms.

Public Cooperation and Legal Actions

Citizens are urged to steer clear of engaging in or supporting negative activities on social media. The Islamabad Police has also warned of legal repercussions for those found participating in such actions, emphasizing the importance of public cooperation in identifying and reporting harmful content. A hotline (15) has been established for residents to report any suspicious activities, demonstrating a proactive approach to safeguarding the digital environment.

Background and Implications

This crackdown comes in the wake of reports linking certain social media campaigns against the Chief Justice of Pakistan, Qazi Faez Isa, and other Supreme Court judges to a political party. These revelations have highlighted the use of social media as a tool for political and extremist agendas, prompting a reevaluation of digital space regulation. The Islamabad Police's recent actions could have far-reaching implications for online freedom of expression, the battle against extremism, and the overall digital security landscape in Pakistan.