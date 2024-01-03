en English
Agriculture

Pakistan Senate Committee Reviews Proposal for Special Economic Zone near Hakla Interchange

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:46 pm EST
Pakistan Senate Committee Reviews Proposal for Special Economic Zone near Hakla Interchange

The Senate Committee on Cabinet Secretariat in Pakistan, in a recent meeting, deliberated on a public petition regarding the establishment of a Special Economic Zone (SEZ) near the Hakla Interchange. The initiative, brought forth by the Board of Investment, was reviewed at the Parliament House under the chairmanship of Senator Saadia Abbasi.

Rolling Out the Model Zone

The Secretary of the Board of Investment detailed the federal government’s ambitious plans to set up a Model Zone adjacent to Islamabad. This proposed SEZ is envisioned to serve as a blueprint for future zones and is a testament to the government’s commitment to economic progress. However, the Deputy Commissioner of Attock, in his report, revealed that while three potential sites are under consideration, the final decision on the location is yet to be made.

Striking a Delicate Balance

The committee underscored the importance of selecting a site that is sparsely populated, minimally disruptive to local agriculture and the environment, and economically viable. The members emphasized the need for the SEZ to be accessible and cost-effective, causing as little disturbance as possible to built-up and fertile areas. This approach reflects a conscious effort to balance economic development with socio-environmental considerations.

Next Steps for the SEZ

In a decisive move, the committee directed the Secretary of the Board of Investment and the Punjab government to jointly conduct a comprehensive survey to pinpoint the most suitable site for the SEZ. The participation of numerous senators, including Muhammad Akram, Mushtaq Ahmad Khan, Saifullah Sarwar Khan Niazi, Khalida Ateeb, and Kamil Ali Agha, as well as senior officials from related departments, indicated the significance attached to this initiative. The next steps for the SEZ will be eagerly anticipated and could set a precedent for future developments.

Agriculture Economy Pakistan
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

