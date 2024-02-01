Pakistan Senate Committee Expresses Dissatisfaction Over Chilled Meat Issues and Import Regulations

In a recent meeting held at Parliament House, the Senate Standing Committee on Commerce in Pakistan expressed discontent with the absenteeism of the commerce minister. The committee, led by Senator Zeeshan Khanzada, dedicated a significant portion of their discussion to the issues concerning chilled meat and the substantial repercussions of temperature inconsistencies on Pakistan's global reputation.

Implications of Fungus-Infected Meat

Reports of fungus-infected meat have been a point of concern, putting Pakistan under an unfavorable spotlight. The committee members expressed worry over the Animal Quarantine Department's certification process, arguing it has contributed to the negative portrayal of Pakistan in the media. Deputy Chairman Senator Mirza Muhammad Khan Afridi suggested a precautionary measure of not opening containers with temperature errors to safeguard Pakistan's image.

Legal Action Against Shipping Lines

Afridi further proposed taking legal action against the shipping lines responsible for these temperature discrepancies, a notion backed by Senator Danesh Kumar who urged for audits of shipping lines to ensure accountability.

Review of the Private Members' Imports and Exports (Control) Amendment Bill, 2023

The meeting also saw the committee revisiting the Private Members' Imports and Exports (Control) Amendment Bill, 2023, a legislative piece aimed at enhancing value addition in exports. While the process was recognized as beneficial, it was also acknowledged as time-consuming. The Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) provided updates on the reconciliation process for different commodities, revealing that Sindh had responded while responses from other provinces were still pending.

Call for Regulation of New Items

Spearheading the meeting, Senator Zeeshan Khanzada raised questions about the progress of imports and emphasized the need for proper regulation of new items. The meeting was attended by several senators, the Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce, the Chairman of TCP, and other senior officials from the ministry.