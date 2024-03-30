Pakistan Seeks to Boost Bilateral Ties with Russia: Energy, Trade, Investment in Focus

On March 30, 2024, in a significant diplomatic move, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met with the Ambassador of the Russian Federation, Albert P Khorev, in Islamabad, setting the stage for enhanced bilateral cooperation between the two nations. This meeting underscores Pakistan's strategic push towards solidifying its relationship with Russia, especially in the realms of energy, trade, and investment, amid shifting global alliances.

Strategic Dialogues and Solidarity

During the meeting, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif emphasized the importance of sending a Russian delegation to Islamabad to engage in detailed discussions aimed at identifying avenues for bolstering trade and investment ties. The urgency to convene the 9th session of the Inter-governmental Commission (IGC), scheduled to be hosted by Russia later this year, was highlighted as a critical next step in this diplomatic endeavor. In a gesture reflecting the deepening of bilateral relations, Sharif reiterated his invitation to President Vladimir Putin for an official visit to Pakistan, a move that could potentially mark a significant milestone in Pakistan-Russia relations.

Expanding Cooperation Beyond Trade

Beyond the economic sphere, the discussions also ventured into the potential for cooperation in education and culture, signaling a comprehensive approach to bilateral relations. Ambassador Khorev's assurance of Russia's keen interest in building stronger ties came against the backdrop of a shared sentiment of solidarity, especially following the tragic Crocus City Hall attack in Moscow. Prime Minister Sharif's expression of condolences for the lives lost in the attack and his assertion of