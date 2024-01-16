Pakistan Seeks Second Extension for $425 Million World Bank Project

In a recent development, Pakistan's government has sought a second restructuring for the completion of the National Transmission Modernization I (NTMP-I) project, a $425 million initiative funded by the World Bank. The request, which follows the first restructuring in October 2023, has been necessitated by delays in procurement processes and land compensation issues. The NTMP-I project, approved in December 2017, is a critical bid to enhance Pakistan's transmission network, implement an Enterprise Resource Planning System (ERP) for the National Transmission & Despatch Company (NTDC), and reinforce NTDC's operational and maintenance capabilities.

Extension Details and Progress Report

The current request proposes a 35-month extension, split into an initial 15-month extension stretching to April 30, 2025, with the possibility of a further extension based on the project's progress. Of the $425 million loan, a total of $79 million has been disbursed to date. The Project Development Objective has received a 'Moderately Satisfactory' rating, while the Implementation Progress has been deemed 'Moderately Unsatisfactory'. Safeguard and fiduciary ratings have been marked as 'Moderately Satisfactory'.

Improvements and Challenges

The Islamabad West Substation (IWS) package, a key component of the project, is approaching the award stage, and disbursements are showing signs of improvement. Other contracts and the ERP deployment are progressing satisfactorily. However, the process of land compensation has seen a slowdown, with only 77 percent of Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) payments completed. A comprehensive system study and a capacity building plan are in their final stages of review.

Impact and Significance

The NTMP-I project is crucial for Pakistan's infrastructural development. It aims to upgrade the country's transmission network, enhancing the capabilities of the NTDC and modernizing its key business processes. The successful completion of this project could significantly boost Pakistan's power sector, ensuring reliable electric supply, improving operational efficiency, and propelling the nation towards a sustainable future.