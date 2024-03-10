Pakistan Seeks India's Aid in Search for 14 Missing Fishermen After Capsizing Incident

In a collaborative effort to locate 14 fishermen lost at sea following a tragic boat capsizing near Keti Bandar, Sindh, the Pakistan Navy, Maritime Security Agencies, and Edhi Foundation persist in their search. MNA Agha Rafiullah has approached Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, advocating for assistance from Indian authorities amid fears the fishermen may have drifted into Indian waters.

Search Efforts Intensify

Despite four days of relentless search efforts, there remains no sign of the 14 fishermen who vanished after their vessel overturned at Hijamkro creek on March 5. The incident, which occurred in the early hours, prompted a large-scale operation involving divers and search teams. Of the 45 fishermen aboard, 31 were rescued, leaving the community and the families of the missing in a state of distress and apprehension.

International Cooperation Sought

The potential involvement of Indian territorial waters in this crisis has led to a diplomatic outreach, with Pakistani officials formally requesting India's assistance. The move underscores the gravity of the situation and the urgent need for cross-border cooperation to aid in the search and rescue efforts. The fishermen's contributions to the economy, highlighted by their substantial tax contributions, further amplify the call for government action and support during this trying time.

Community and Economic Impact

The fishing community of Ibrahim Hyderi, heavily impacted by this tragedy, awaits news of their loved ones. The incident not only underscores the dangers faced by fishermen but also the critical role they play in Pakistan's economy. The delay in official engagement with the victims' families has sparked criticism and calls for more robust support mechanisms for those who brave the seas to sustain their communities.

As efforts continue, the incident serves as a poignant reminder of the perils of the sea and the inherent risks of fishing, a livelihood for many in the coastal regions of Pakistan. The ongoing search and the appeal for international assistance highlight the shared challenges and the need for cooperation beyond borders in times of crisis.