Pakistan Resumes Afghan Migrant Deportations, Sparking International Concern and Calls for Reassessment

The recent decision by the Government of Pakistan to resume the deportation of Afghan migrants has ignited a flurry of reactions from both the Islamic Emirate and international human rights organizations. Highlighting the move as contrary to global norms and agreements, these entities are urging Pakistan to reconsider its stance.

International Reactions and Concerns

Amnesty International and the Islamic Emirate have voiced significant concerns over Pakistan's decision to deport Afghan migrants, including those holding Afghan Citizen Cards (ACC). Amnesty International particularly emphasized the unique risks faced by women and girls, calling for an immediate halt to the deportations. Meanwhile, Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the Islamic Emirate, labeled the forced deportations as illegal and an affront to the hardships already endured by Afghan migrants.

Implications for Afghan Migrants

With the looming second phase of deportations, Afghan migrants in Pakistan, especially those with documentation set to expire by the end of March, face uncertainty and fear of forced return. Representatives from organizations defending Afghan migrants' rights in Pakistan report widespread concern and criticize the Afghan government's silence on the matter. The deportations, which began in November of the previous year, also strain relations between Kabul and Islamabad, highlighting a complex interplay of regional politics and humanitarian issues.

Looking Forward

The international community's call for a reassessment of the deportation policy underscores the need for a humane approach to migration issues. As the second phase of deportations approaches, the situation of Afghan migrants in Pakistan remains precarious, with implications for regional stability, bilateral relations, and the well-being of thousands of individuals caught between geopolitical interests and the universal right to safety and dignity.