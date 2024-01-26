Pakistan Refinery Limited Unveils Expansion Project to Double Oil Refinery Capacity

Pakistan Refinery Limited (PRL) has set a remarkable milestone, unveiling an ambitious expansion project, REUP, to double its crude oil refining capacity from 50,000 to 100,000 barrels per day. This landmark project, pegged at an estimated $1.7 billion, also flags the start of propylene production, a valuable petrochemical used in plastics manufacturing, setting a new precedent for refineries in the country.

Revamping Production and Standards

Zahid Mir, CEO of PRL, underscored the significance of REUP, which will pave the way for PRL to stop the production of high sulfur furnace oil (HSFO). HSFO, a low-value and environmentally harmful fuel, will be replaced with higher value products compliant with Euro specification standards. The refinery has grappled with challenges in the past due to HSFO production, even incurring penalties from the government for failing to meet Euro specifications. This upgrade aims to amplify the proportion of high speed diesel (HSD) and motor spirit (MS) in its production mix, thus boosting its value proposition.

Financing the Project

To support the financing of the project, PRL has appealed to the State Bank of Pakistan to allow the retention of export proceeds from fuel oil. This strategic financial move is crucial to the successful implementation of the REUP project and the sustainability of the refinery's operations.

Aligning with National Refinery Policy

Tariq Kirmani, chairman of PRL's board of directors, pointed out that the project aligns seamlessly with the newly approved Brownfield Refinery Policy by the Federal Cabinet. This policy encourages refineries to upgrade for improved environmental compliance and efficiency. It forms a part of a broader strategy to rejuvenate Pakistan's refining sector, anticipated to attract a total investment of $4-5 billion. The ultimate aim is to reduce pollution and manufacture cleaner fuels, thus contributing to a green and sustainable future for Pakistan.