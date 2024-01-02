en English
Business

Pakistan Railways Hits Financial Milestone with Record Rs41 Billion Revenue

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:36 pm EST
Pakistan Railways Hits Financial Milestone with Record Rs41 Billion Revenue

In a landmark achievement, Pakistan Railways has posted a record revenue of Rs41 billion for the first half of the fiscal year 2023-24. This significant financial milestone marks the first time in the organization’s history that its revenue has surpassed the Rs40 billion mark, a considerable increase from the Rs28 billion garnered during the same period last year.

Breaking Down the Revenue

The Chief Executive Officer of Pakistan Railways, Aamir Baloch, shed light on the composition of this revenue. He revealed that passenger trains contributed a substantial Rs24 billion, while freight trains generated Rs11.5 billion. Other sectors, meanwhile, added approximately Rs5.5 billion to the total revenue.

Efficient Resource Management

This financial success, according to Baloch, was not a result of additional expenses or financial aid from the government. Instead, it was achieved through efficient resource management and the unwavering dedication of railway employees. He pointed out that the organization had managed to boost its revenue without incurring extra costs or seeking additional government funds.

A Lesson in Fiscal Responsibility

One of the factors contributing to this financial accomplishment was the regulated management of salary payments. This approach reflects the organization’s commitment to fiscal responsibility and financial resilience. Pakistan Railways’ achievement serves as a testament to their effective reforms and the determination of their employees. It represents a significant step forward in the entity’s journey towards further service enhancement and revenue generation.

Business Pakistan Transportation
Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

