Pakistan-Qatar Meeting: Enhancing Bilateral Cooperation, Recognising Pakistani Diaspora Contributions

In a pivotal meeting between Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Jawad Sohrab Malik, and Qatar's Minister of State for Interior Affairs, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Faisal Al Thani, the spotlight was on advancing bilateral cooperation and economic development. The dialogue, as per a press release, pivoted around enhancing collaboration in the security sectors and the crucial role of the Pakistani diaspora in Qatar's infrastructure growth.

Recognizing the Impact of Pakistani Diaspora

Malik extended his congratulations to Qatar for successfully hosting the FIFA World Cup 2022, a global spectacle that set high standards. He highlighted the fundamental contributions of Pakistani expatriates to the infrastructural development in Qatar. Emphasizing the aim to persist in providing Qatar with skilled and professional manpower, Malik acknowledged the integral role of the Pakistani diaspora in bolstering Qatar's economic modernization.

Proposal to Establish More Qatar Visa Centers

To facilitate the mobility of Pakistani workers to Qatar, Malik proposed the creation of more Qatar Visa Centers (QVCs) in Pakistan, specifically in Peshawar and Lahore. This suggestion resonates with the efforts to streamline the movement of labor and foster a symbiotic relationship between the two nations. The Qatari Minister, in response, assured that the proposal is under consideration, with a feasibility study currently in progress.

Strengthening Bilateral Ties

During the meeting, which was also attended by the Ambassador of Pakistan to Qatar and Community Welfare Attachés, Malik praised Qatar's humanitarian efforts in the Gaza conflict and extended an invitation to the Minister of State Interior to visit Pakistan. Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Faisal Al Thani echoed the sentiments, discussing the shared values and longstanding ties between Pakistan and Qatar, especially in the spheres of trade, economy, and defense. With this dialogue, the longstanding camaraderie between the two nations was reaffirmed, and the pathway for a more robust partnership was paved.