en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Pakistan

Pakistan Pioneers Green Public Transport with Import of 160 Electric Buses

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 6, 2024 at 3:10 am EST | Updated: Jan 6, 2024 at 11:17 am EST
Pakistan Pioneers Green Public Transport with Import of 160 Electric Buses

In a landmark stride towards sustainable public transportation, Pakistan has welcomed the import of 160 pure electric buses, marking a significant shift in its transit system. These high-end vehicles, bestowed by China, are set to enhance the efficiency of public transit operations and elevate the quality of residents’ travel experiences, courtesy of their zero emissions, low operating costs, and reduced noise pollution.

Driving Green Change

These electric buses, distinguished by their advanced cathodic electrophoresis technology, offer a cruising range exceeding 250 kilometers. This technology grants the vehicles over a decade of anti-corrosion protection, ensuring their longevity in the face of rigorous operational demands. This makes them not only an eco-friendly alternative but also a cost-effective one.

Smart Transportation

Apart from their environmental benefits, the buses are fitted with the intelligent operation system T-BOX. This enables real-time monitoring of driver behavior and vehicle operation data, fortifying the safety measures in place for passengers. It’s a testament to the fact that the green revolution in transportation doesn’t forsake the paramount importance of passenger protection.

A Step Towards Sustainable Development

The introduction of these buses holds significant implications for the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and the Belt and Road Initiative. It’s a clear indication of a commitment to efficient and environmentally friendly reforms in the transportation sector. The move signifies a new starting point in promoting high-quality development in the public transportation field, underscoring the importance of sustainability in future reforms.

0
Pakistan Transportation
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Pakistan

See more
1 hour ago
Political Turmoil in Pakistan: Opposition Leaders Jailed Amid Accusations of Government Suppression
In the heart of South Asia, a political storm brews in Pakistan, bringing its democratic values into question with the jailing of opposition leaders. A contentious issue that has stirred the nation and drawn international attention, the arrests typically follow allegations of corruption, abuse of power, and other illegal activities. The opposition, however, views these
Political Turmoil in Pakistan: Opposition Leaders Jailed Amid Accusations of Government Suppression
Explosion in Northwestern Pakistan: Five Policemen Killed, 27 Injured
3 hours ago
Explosion in Northwestern Pakistan: Five Policemen Killed, 27 Injured
Pakistan's Universities Take the Lead in Kashmir Advocacy through 'Kashmir Learning Centres'
4 hours ago
Pakistan's Universities Take the Lead in Kashmir Advocacy through 'Kashmir Learning Centres'
Pakistani Soldier Martyred in North Waziristan Skirmish: A Symbol of Ongoing Security Challenges
2 hours ago
Pakistani Soldier Martyred in North Waziristan Skirmish: A Symbol of Ongoing Security Challenges
Pakistan Cricket Loses a Pillar: Grant Bradburn Departs
3 hours ago
Pakistan Cricket Loses a Pillar: Grant Bradburn Departs
Nawaz and Tareen Cleared to Contest Polls as Pakistan's Supreme Court Ends Lifetime Disqualification
3 hours ago
Nawaz and Tareen Cleared to Contest Polls as Pakistan's Supreme Court Ends Lifetime Disqualification
Latest Headlines
World News
Saints' Victory Over Falcons: A Dominant Performance Overshadowed by Playoffs Miss and Controversy
23 seconds
Saints' Victory Over Falcons: A Dominant Performance Overshadowed by Playoffs Miss and Controversy
CyberGuy's Guide to iPhone Shortcuts: Mastering Expiration Reminders
6 mins
CyberGuy's Guide to iPhone Shortcuts: Mastering Expiration Reminders
Penn Medicine Amplifies Safety Measures Amid Rising COVID-19 and Flu Cases
6 mins
Penn Medicine Amplifies Safety Measures Amid Rising COVID-19 and Flu Cases
Family Demands New Probe into Footballer Maddy Cusack's Death
6 mins
Family Demands New Probe into Footballer Maddy Cusack's Death
NHS Mental Health Crisis: Increasing Private Sector Reliance and its Consequences
6 mins
NHS Mental Health Crisis: Increasing Private Sector Reliance and its Consequences
Stoke Therapeutics Sets 2024 Focus on Advancing STK 001 as a Potential Game-changer for Dravet Syndrome
6 mins
Stoke Therapeutics Sets 2024 Focus on Advancing STK 001 as a Potential Game-changer for Dravet Syndrome
MDMA Overdoses at Melbourne Music Festival Prompt Calls for Pill Testing
8 mins
MDMA Overdoses at Melbourne Music Festival Prompt Calls for Pill Testing
Hans-Joachim Watzke to Step Down as Borussia Dortmund CEO in 2025
9 mins
Hans-Joachim Watzke to Step Down as Borussia Dortmund CEO in 2025
A Multifaceted Approach to Combating Teen Smoking: Education, Prevention, and More
9 mins
A Multifaceted Approach to Combating Teen Smoking: Education, Prevention, and More
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
1 hour
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
4 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
5 hours
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
6 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
7 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
7 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
7 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
7 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
7 hours
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app