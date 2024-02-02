Pakistan Nears Completion in PIA Privatisation with Significant US Consortium Deal

In a significant move towards economic reform, the caretaker government of Pakistan, led by Minister for Privatisation Fawad Hasan Fawad, has reported a 98% completion in the privatisation process of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), a national flagship carrier, grappling with financial difficulties and governance issues. The Roosevelt Hotel's joint venture development deal in New York, a property owned by PIA Investment Limited, signed with a US consortium led by Jones Lang LaSalle Americas Inc (JLL), is a critical part of this privatisation initiative.

PIA's Path to Privatisation

As part of the $3 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout agreement, the decision to privatise PIA was made to reform state-owned enterprises. Despite the complexity due to outstanding debt and unresolved demands from banks, the caretaker administration has managed to make substantial progress. The privatisation plan involves offering potential buyers a 51% stake in PIA with complete management control, post-separating the airline's debts into a different entity.

Roosevelt Hotel Development and Other Assets

Alongside PIA, other federal government-owned properties are also under the privatisation radar. The Roosevelt Hotel transaction and the Services International Hotel in Lahore are part of this initiative. The Privatisation Commission previously approved JLL as the financial adviser after receiving proposals from four parties. Minister Fawad expressed confidence in the consortium's ability to maximize the value from the Roosevelt Hotel's development.

Future Outlook and Challenges

While significant progress has been made, the path to PIA's privatisation remains filled with challenges. Governance and safety standards issues, coupled with the financial crisis, leading to the seizure of PIA aircraft by creditors, have questioned PIA's operational feasibility. Furthermore, the airline has been banned from flying to its most lucrative routes in Europe and the UK due to safety concerns. Despite these hurdles, the caretaker government continues to drive privatisation efforts. The final details of the process will be presented to the cabinet for the much-awaited approval.