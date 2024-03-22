Pakistan Navy, Agencies Seize Rs145.6 Million Liquor in North Arabian Sea Operation

In a significant crackdown against illicit maritime activities, the Pakistan Navy, in a joint intelligence-based operation with the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) and Pakistan Customs Intelligence, intercepted and seized liquor worth Rs145.6 million in the North Arabian Sea on Thursday, March 21, 2024. This operation, aimed at curtailing the illegal smuggling of goods into Pakistan, underscores the vigilant efforts of the country's maritime and law enforcement entities.

Joint Operation Thwarts Illegal Smuggling

The operation was strategically coordinated through the Joint Maritime Information and Coordination Centre, leading to the recovery of 4104 bottles of liquor. The collaboration among the Pakistan Navy, PMSA, and Customs Intelligence was pivotal in the successful execution of this mission. According to a spokesperson for the navy, the seized contraband has been handed over to Customs for further legal proceedings, highlighting the seamless interagency cooperation aimed at safeguarding Pakistan's maritime interests.

Commitment to Maritime Security

The successful seizure is a testament to the relentless commitment of the Pakistan Navy, PMSA, and Customs Intelligence in preventing the use of Pakistani waters for unlawful acts. Despite the challenging maritime environment, characterized by the active attempts of criminals to exploit these waters for illegal activities, these agencies have demonstrated their steadfast dedication to maintaining lawful order at sea. The spokesperson emphasized the importance of vigilance and continuous efforts to thwart any attempts to defame Pakistan through unlawful activities.

Implications for National Security

This operation not only highlights the effectiveness of intelligence-based maritime security operations but also sends a strong message to individuals and groups involved in illegal activities in Pakistani waters. By maintaining a high level of surveillance and executing coordinated operations, the Pakistan Navy, PMSA, and Customs Intelligence are playing a crucial role in upholding national security and ensuring the economic stability of the country. The ongoing commitment of these agencies to combat illegal activities at sea is essential for establishing a secure and lawful maritime domain.