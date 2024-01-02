Pakistan Looks to Bolster IT Sector through International Diplomacy

The Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication in Pakistan, Dr Umar Saif, has met separately with diplomats from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the United Kingdom (UK) in a bid to strengthen international ties and bolster Pakistan’s IT industry. The meetings focused on potential ways to increase IT exports and attract significant investments from the UK and UAE.

Boosting IT Exports to the UAE

In his meeting with the UAE Ambassador to Pakistan, Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Al-Zaabi, Dr Saif emphasized the importance of Pakistan’s relationship with the UAE and expressed a desire to enhance ties, particularly in the IT sector. He proposed the idea of increasing IT exports to the UAE and outlined plans to sign a Memorandum of Understanding for a Digital Government Experience Exchange Program.

Attracting UK Investment

In a subsequent meeting with the UK High Commissioner to Pakistan, Ms. Jane Marriott, Dr Saif acknowledged the UK’s historical support in governance reform, especially in health, education, and finance. He suggested that the Pakistani IT industry could expand in the UK market and that startups stood to benefit from significant investments by UK venture capitalists.

Developing Special Technology Zones

Meanwhile, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has called for policies to attract top global IT experts and boost Pakistan’s tech sector. He suggested the establishment of Special Technology Zones (STZ), offering incentives for IT firms. The government’s proposed licensing and regulations plan is expected to further develop the STZ program.

Pakistan’s Economic Outlook

Despite some concerns raised by the World Bank about Pakistan’s economic model, the Ministry of Finance in Pakistan maintains an optimistic outlook, highlighting positive trends in various sectors. The recent Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between Pakistan and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) is expected to significantly increase trade and investment by eliminating barriers and facilitating expanded access to services. However, challenges such as logistical and cost advantages enjoyed by India, language barriers, and potential increase in drug trafficking remain.

Pakistan’s trade deficit shrank by 34.29% to $11.15 billion in 6MFY24 due to a significant reduction in imports and a marginal improvement in exports. The Chinese government’s decision to temporarily reopen the Khunjerab Pass, a major northern land route between Pakistan and China, is expected to further facilitate trade.