Pakistan Launches Second Phase of Deporting Illegal Afghans Post-Eidul Fitr

ISLAMABAD: In a decisive move to regulate its national security and address illegal immigration, Pakistan has announced the commencement of the second phase of deporting Afghan nationals residing in the country without legal documentation. This initiative, as reported by ARY News and corroborated by sources within the Interior Ministry now under Mohsin Naqvi, aims to expel those identified as residing illegally, following the Eidul Fitr celebrations. The precise date for this operation remains undisclosed but is part of a broader strategy outlined by the National Action Plan's apex committee on October 3, 2023.

Background and Impetus

The decision to deport illegal Afghan residents comes after the newly appointed caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar's directive, setting a deadline until October 31 for all foreign nationals living illegally in the country to leave voluntarily or face deportation. This move is not without precedent; since the expiration of the deadline, over 500,000 illegal Afghans have already returned to their homeland through the Torkham and Chaman borders. Despite facing international criticism, Pakistan maintains that this step is crucial for controlling the increasing crime rates attributed to illegal immigrants.

International Reactions and Challenges

The deportation drive has elicited responses from various countries, including the US, UK, and Afghanistan, expressing concerns over the humanitarian implications of mass deportations. However, Pakistan stands firm on its decision, emphasizing the importance of legal residency and the security challenges posed by undocumented immigrants. The Taliban's request for more time for Afghan nationals to leave Pakistan underscores the complexities and sensitivities surrounding this issue, highlighting the need for a balanced approach that considers both national security and humanitarian concerns.

Future Outlook

As Pakistan embarks on this significant deportation campaign, questions arise regarding the potential impact on its relations with Afghanistan and the international community. Moreover, the initiative's success in curbing crime and managing immigration effectively remains to be seen. This move reflects Pakistan's broader efforts to address security and economic challenges, with the government hoping to steer the country towards stability and prosperity amidst these sweeping measures.