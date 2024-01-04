en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Pakistan

Pakistan Launches Mobile Registration Centers to Boost Welfare Accessibility

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:52 pm EST
Pakistan Launches Mobile Registration Centers to Boost Welfare Accessibility

In an unprecedented move to bolster women’s access to welfare, Pakistan is launching Mobile Registration Vehicle Centers under the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP). This initiative aims to overcome geographical barriers that have previously hindered the registration process, particularly for women in remote areas of the country.

Breaking Down Barriers with Mobile Centers

These Mobile Registration Centers, backed by a fleet of 25 mobile vans, will provide direct registration services to underserved populations in their localities. The distribution includes 19 mobile centers in Balochistan, five in Sindh, and one in Islamabad. Notably, the initiative marks the first time in Pakistan’s history that the transgender community and people with special abilities are being actively included in the BISP.

Enhancing Accessibility under the Ehsaas Programme

The Mobile Registration Centers are part of the Ehsaas program, introduced by Prime Minister Imran Khan to support citizens affected by the COVID 19 pandemic. This program aims to provide cash transfers, expand the social safety net, facilitate access to financial services, and ensure transparency and accountability in the distribution of cash transfers.

Initiatives under the Ehsaas program include Ehsaas Kafaalat, Ehsaas Nashonuma Program, Ehsaas Emergency Cash, Ehsaas Langar, Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarships, and Ehsaas Rashan program. The Ehsaas Employment Program additionally aims to provide financial support for daily health and educational expenses of deserving wage earners.

Ensuring Inclusive Coverage

The Mobile Registration Centers are a component of the National Socio-Economic Registry (NSER), tasked with identifying and enrolling eligible beneficiaries into the program. The BISP has also increased the operating hours of registration centers to accommodate more people, especially during the winter months.

This initiative, which began its mobile van induction process in August, is now approaching its final stages. It is a significant step in improving the registration process and ensuring that the benefits of the BISP reach those who need them most.

0
Pakistan Social Issues
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Pakistan

See more
6 mins ago
Punjab University Extends Examination Form Submission Deadline and Prepares for 132nd Convocation
As of recent updates from the Punjab University Examinations Department, there has been an extension in the deadline for submitting admission forms and fees for the Associate Degree Arts/Science Part-I, II Supplementary Examination, 2023, and the BA (Hearing Impaired) Supplementary Examination, 2023. Now, the last date for submissions has been set for January 10, 2024.
Punjab University Extends Examination Form Submission Deadline and Prepares for 132nd Convocation
Peshawar Universities in Financial Crisis: A Struggle for Survival
49 mins ago
Peshawar Universities in Financial Crisis: A Struggle for Survival
Supreme Court Upholds Disqualification of Former MNA Khadim Hussain
1 hour ago
Supreme Court Upholds Disqualification of Former MNA Khadim Hussain
Pakistan's FIA Apprehends Fraudster Asif Gul for False Overseas Employment Claims
6 mins ago
Pakistan's FIA Apprehends Fraudster Asif Gul for False Overseas Employment Claims
Prison Break in Pakistan: Notorious Criminals Escape, Former PM Indicted
7 mins ago
Prison Break in Pakistan: Notorious Criminals Escape, Former PM Indicted
Fourth Sri Lanka-Pakistan Defence Dialogue Strengthens Bilateral Ties
36 mins ago
Fourth Sri Lanka-Pakistan Defence Dialogue Strengthens Bilateral Ties
Latest Headlines
World News
Miracle Workers: Vietnam's National Hospital of Obstetrics and Gynaecology's Fight for Premature Infants
15 seconds
Miracle Workers: Vietnam's National Hospital of Obstetrics and Gynaecology's Fight for Premature Infants
Seattle U Redhawks vs Utah Tech Trailblazers: A WAC Basketball Showdown
24 seconds
Seattle U Redhawks vs Utah Tech Trailblazers: A WAC Basketball Showdown
Harvard Student Targeted in Doxxing Campaign Amid University Controversy
57 seconds
Harvard Student Targeted in Doxxing Campaign Amid University Controversy
Colorado College Hockey Team Breaks into Top 20 Rankings; Goalie Kaidan Mbereko Shines
1 min
Colorado College Hockey Team Breaks into Top 20 Rankings; Goalie Kaidan Mbereko Shines
Hanoi's Ministry of Health Broadens Scope of Telemedicine: 50 Diseases Now Treatable Remotely
1 min
Hanoi's Ministry of Health Broadens Scope of Telemedicine: 50 Diseases Now Treatable Remotely
Sacred Heart vs. Saint Francis: A Pivotal NEC Basketball Game
1 min
Sacred Heart vs. Saint Francis: A Pivotal NEC Basketball Game
Cyberattack Disrupts Anna Jaques Hospital, Sparks Concerns Over Patient Data Security
1 min
Cyberattack Disrupts Anna Jaques Hospital, Sparks Concerns Over Patient Data Security
Charleston City Council Postpones Decision on Middle East Ceasefire Resolution
2 mins
Charleston City Council Postpones Decision on Middle East Ceasefire Resolution
U of T's Temerty Faculty of Medicine Revolutionizes Treatment for Complex Brain Disorders
2 mins
U of T's Temerty Faculty of Medicine Revolutionizes Treatment for Complex Brain Disorders
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
3 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
4 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
5 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
6 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
6 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
6 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
6 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
7 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
8 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app