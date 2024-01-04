Pakistan Launches Mobile Registration Centers to Boost Welfare Accessibility

In an unprecedented move to bolster women’s access to welfare, Pakistan is launching Mobile Registration Vehicle Centers under the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP). This initiative aims to overcome geographical barriers that have previously hindered the registration process, particularly for women in remote areas of the country.

Breaking Down Barriers with Mobile Centers

These Mobile Registration Centers, backed by a fleet of 25 mobile vans, will provide direct registration services to underserved populations in their localities. The distribution includes 19 mobile centers in Balochistan, five in Sindh, and one in Islamabad. Notably, the initiative marks the first time in Pakistan’s history that the transgender community and people with special abilities are being actively included in the BISP.

Enhancing Accessibility under the Ehsaas Programme

The Mobile Registration Centers are part of the Ehsaas program, introduced by Prime Minister Imran Khan to support citizens affected by the COVID 19 pandemic. This program aims to provide cash transfers, expand the social safety net, facilitate access to financial services, and ensure transparency and accountability in the distribution of cash transfers.

Initiatives under the Ehsaas program include Ehsaas Kafaalat, Ehsaas Nashonuma Program, Ehsaas Emergency Cash, Ehsaas Langar, Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarships, and Ehsaas Rashan program. The Ehsaas Employment Program additionally aims to provide financial support for daily health and educational expenses of deserving wage earners.

Ensuring Inclusive Coverage

The Mobile Registration Centers are a component of the National Socio-Economic Registry (NSER), tasked with identifying and enrolling eligible beneficiaries into the program. The BISP has also increased the operating hours of registration centers to accommodate more people, especially during the winter months.

This initiative, which began its mobile van induction process in August, is now approaching its final stages. It is a significant step in improving the registration process and ensuring that the benefits of the BISP reach those who need them most.