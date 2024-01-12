Pakistan Launches Helpline to Assist Uzbekistan and Tajikistan Traders

In a move set to strengthen the ties of trade and bolster international relations, Pakistan has launched a dedicated helpline service catering to traders from Uzbekistan and Tajikistan. Aimed at overcoming language barriers and ensuring seamless trade operations, the service is a significant step towards enhancing trade efficiency and compliance in the region. This development comes as part of Pakistan’s broader vision to establish itself as a hub for trade, transit, and transshipment, thereby promoting regional connectivity with Central Asia.

Breaking Communication Barriers

The Pakistan Single Window (PSW) is at the helm of this initiative. By offering a Russian language helpline, the PSW aims to bridge the communication gaps that currently pose challenges for foreign traders. The helpline will provide guidance and facilitate understanding of Pakistan’s Customs and trade regulations, specifically as they apply to transit trade. This initiative is expected to ensure compliance and boost the ease of doing business between these nations.

Stepping up Trade Facilitation

Along with the helpline, PSW is taking another essential step for the benefit of traders. The organization is incorporating a Russian language option in the WeBOC system’s transit module, an important tool for traders and their authorized clearing agents. This upgrade will streamline the process of filing transit declarations, further facilitating trade efficiency.

Building Bridges Beyond Borders

These initiatives follow recent transit agreements signed by Pakistan with Uzbekistan and Tajikistan. These agreements mark significant milestones in Pakistan’s vision to position itself as a central hub for trade, transit, and transshipment. By fostering improved communication and understanding through these measures, Pakistan is paving the way for enhanced regional connectivity with Central Asia and beyond, thereby contributing to the global economy.