Pakistan International Airlines’ Privatization Journey: A Turbulent Flight Amidst Debt and Legal Complexities

In a turbulent blend of financial woes and privatization challenges, Pakistan International Airlines’ (PIA) struggles have thickened. The airline’s efforts towards privatization have been significantly hindered, primarily due to unresolved loan repayment issues and legal intricacies. This comes in light of the fact that the interim federal minister for privatization, Fawad Hussain Fawad, has been unable to propel the plan to privatize PIA by January 2024.

PIA’s Mounting Debt

The national flag carrier has accrued over Rs 270 billion in debt, backed by government guarantees, leaving the Ministry of Finance with the burden of strategizing funding for PIA for the next three months. This financial strain is deep-seated, with the airline unable to afford more than Rs. 8 billion in interest on a Rs. 260 billion loan. Among the lenders are major banks like the National Bank and Bank of Punjab.

The Path Ahead

With the decision to reschedule government loans pending PIA’s privatization still up in the air, the Ministry of Finance will establish a committee to address PIA’s financial needs. The Privatization Commission is set to take over PIA’s financial affairs to mitigate losses and improve its balance sheet in preparation for privatization. However, administrative control will remain with PIA’s management and the Ministry of Aviation, while regulation matters will continue to be overseen by civil aviation. The Commission targets to ensure transparency in accounts by the year’s end.

Legal and Regulatory Hurdles

The pathway towards privatization is not only strewn with financial hurdles but legal ones too. The recent promulgation of the Privatization Commission (Amendment) Ordinance 2023 by President Arif Alvi aims to curtail unnecessary delays in matters related to privatization. This includes the establishment of a three-member Privatization Appellate Tribunal and the transfer of powers from high courts to this Tribunal. Appeals against the Tribunal’s decisions can be filed with the Supreme Court of Pakistan within 60 days.

Former Privatization Minister Muhammad Zubair has pointed fingers at former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, accusing him of causing losses by delaying the privatization of loss-making public sector enterprises (SOEs) during PML-N’s 2013-2018 tenure. Zubair’s revelations highlight the monumental task of reviving PIA’s financial health and its journey towards privatization.

