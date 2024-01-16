Pakistan Implements New Visa Policy for Afghan Truck Drivers at Torkham Border

In a significant policy shift, the Pakistani government has mandated that Afghan truck drivers must now carry visas when entering Pakistan via the Torkham border. This measure, aimed at ensuring legal cross-border travel and trade, is part of a broader initiative to regularize and stabilize commerce between the neighbouring nations.

New Visa Policy Aims at Legal Transit and Trade

Replacing the prior requirement of only a passport, the new visa policy obliges commercial vehicle drivers to present passports with visa stamps at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border crossing. The key objective of this decision is to bolster security, curtail smuggling, and regulate trade in a largely lawless area. This move has been met with positive responses from both traders and drivers who believe that the new policy will prove beneficial in the long run.

Officials and Traders Welcome the Shift

Customs Inspector Alam Zeb and Federal Investigation Agency's (FIA) in-charge, Inamul Haque, have publicly voiced their support for the new visa requirement. They believe that this policy change will make it easier to monitor those crossing the border, thereby enhancing security and facilitating legal trade. Traders and truck drivers have also expressed satisfaction with the new policy and highlighted its potential benefits for both nations and their businesses.

Pak-Afghan Trade Resumed After Prior Halt

Previously, trade at the Torkham border had come to a standstill due to disputes over visa regulations. This resulted in thousands of trucks being stranded on both sides of the border. However, following high-level negotiations, trade activities have been resumed. The new visa policy, it is hoped, will prevent such disruptions in the future by ensuring that all transit is conducted legally, thereby contributing to the overall stability of cross-border trade.