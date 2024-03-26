Pakistan: IHC Judges Call for Action Against 'Spy Agencies' Alleged Judicial Interference

In a bold move highlighting concerns over the sanctity of judicial independence in Pakistan, six judges from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) penned a letter to the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC). They urged the council to convene a judicial convention to address alleged interference by members of the executive branch, including operatives from the intelligence agencies, in judicial matters. This unprecedented step underscores the gravity of the situation and the judges' commitment to safeguarding judicial independence.

Seeking Judicial Council's Guidance

The letter, signed by Justices Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani, Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri, Babar Sattar, Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan, Arbab Muhammad Tahir, and Saman Rafat Imtiaz, explicitly seeks the SJC's guidance on how judges should respond to actions by executive members that interfere with their official functions. It highlights the absence of clear guidelines in the code of conduct for judges on handling such interference and intimidation. This request for clarity comes in the wake of the top court's verdict on the illegal removal of former IHC Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui, sparking renewed debate over the independence of Pakistan's judiciary.

Call for a Judicial Convention

The judges' letter goes beyond seeking advice, advocating for the convening of a judicial convention to thoroughly examine the issue of intelligence operatives' interference in judicial functions. They argue that such a convention could lead to the development of mechanisms to protect judicial independence, establish accountability for those undermining it, and offer guidance to judges facing such challenges. The move is seen as a critical step towards reinforcing the judiciary's autonomy and ensuring that it remains free from external pressures.

Implications for Judicial Independence

The call for action by the IHC judges resonates with the broader concerns over the state of judicial independence in Pakistan. By bringing these issues to light, the judges not only seek to protect their autonomy but also to uphold the rule of law and the principles of justice. The outcome of this appeal to the SJC and the potential convening of a judicial convention could have far-reaching implications for the relationship between Pakistan's judiciary and the executive branch, particularly the intelligence agencies.

As the nation watches closely, the courage shown by the IHC judges in standing up for judicial independence sends a powerful message. It underscores the importance of an impartial judiciary in a democratic society and the ongoing struggle to maintain it amidst challenges. The developments following this unprecedented appeal could define the contours of Pakistan's democratic governance and the rule of law for years to come.