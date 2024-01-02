en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Asia

Pakistan Grapples with Sharp Surge in Militant Attacks in 2023

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:18 am EST
Pakistan Grapples with Sharp Surge in Militant Attacks in 2023

Pakistan grappled with a dramatic surge in militant attacks in 2023, witnessing a 69% increase in incidents and an 81% rise in resultant fatalities compared to the previous year. The statistics released revealed a total of 645 attacks, leading to 976 deaths and 1,354 injuries. This stark escalation from the 380 attacks, 539 deaths, and 836 injuries reported in 2022, pitched the nation into an atmosphere of heightened tension and concern.

Average Attacks Skyrocket

The average number of militant attacks per month catapulted from 32 in 2022 to 53 in 2023, marking the highest monthly average since 2015. The most affected regions included Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Punjab, and Sindh, all of which registered significant escalations in militant activities. Isolated attacks were also reported in Azad Kashmir, Islamabad, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Security Forces’ Actions Surge

Despite the grim figures, the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies noted that the casualty count could have been higher. Security forces intercepted and foiled numerous attacks throughout the year, with their actions against militants spiking by 74%. This counter-offensive resulted in approximately 612 militants being neutralized and 625 apprehended.

Terror Groups Linked to Violence

The majority of these attacks were ascribed to the Pakistani Taliban, also known as the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which claimed responsibility for 881 attacks resulting in the deaths of over 2,193 Pakistani soldiers. This group, though sharing an ideological base with the Afghan Taliban, operates independently. The Pakistani government accuses the TTP of orchestrating attacks from within Afghanistan, a claim vehemently denied by Kabul. Other groups linked to the violence included the Tehreek-e-Jihad Pakistan (TJP), Baloch insurgents, and the regional Islamic State affiliate, Islamic State Khorasan.

Geopolitical Tensions and Upcoming Elections

The instability has also been tied to the backlash against Chinese investments in Balochistan, a region where nationalist insurgents rebuff the state’s authority. As Pakistan approaches its general elections, anticipation of an escalation in violent incidents looms. Fida Khan, a security analyst in Peshawar, voiced concerns over the potential amplification of violence in the run-up to the polls.

0
Asia Pakistan Terrorism
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Geopolitical Developments of 2024: A Global Overview

By Nimrah Khatoon

Powerful Earthquake Shakes Central Japan: Extensive Damage, Tsunami Advisory Issued

By BNN Correspondents

Navigating the Rollercoaster: Asian Markets in 2023 and the Outlook for 2024

By Waqas Arain

The Food and Beverage Sector in Australia, New Zealand, and the Asia Pacific: A Year in Review and a Look Ahead

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Japan Shaken by 7.6 Magnitude Earthquake: Unfolding Trauma and Resilie ...
@Asia · 47 mins
Japan Shaken by 7.6 Magnitude Earthquake: Unfolding Trauma and Resilie ...
heart comment 0
State Street Bank Makes Historic First Dollar/Won Trade in South Korea’s Interbank Market

By Mahnoor Jehangir

State Street Bank Makes Historic First Dollar/Won Trade in South Korea's Interbank Market
New Year’s Day Earthquake in Japan: A Grim Reminder of the Need for Disaster Preparedness

By Waqas Arain

New Year's Day Earthquake in Japan: A Grim Reminder of the Need for Disaster Preparedness
Palestinian Football: Struggling Amidst War, Aiming for Recognition

By Salman Khan

Palestinian Football: Struggling Amidst War, Aiming for Recognition
President Xi Jinping Sets Tone for 2024 in New Year Address

By Aqsa Younas Rana

President Xi Jinping Sets Tone for 2024 in New Year Address
Latest Headlines
World News
Carmen Valero: A Tribute to the Pioneer of Spanish Athletics
5 mins
Carmen Valero: A Tribute to the Pioneer of Spanish Athletics
New Year's Day Tragedy: Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Claims Three Lives in Linares
6 mins
New Year's Day Tragedy: Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Claims Three Lives in Linares
A New Dawn in Heraklion: Transition of Leadership Marks a Fresh Chapter
15 mins
A New Dawn in Heraklion: Transition of Leadership Marks a Fresh Chapter
David Warner's 'Baggy Green' Stolen: A Sentimental Theft Overshadows Final Test Match
18 mins
David Warner's 'Baggy Green' Stolen: A Sentimental Theft Overshadows Final Test Match
Rehabilitation Robotics: Revolutionizing Stroke Recovery
19 mins
Rehabilitation Robotics: Revolutionizing Stroke Recovery
Predictive Factors of Hospitalization in Children with Asthma: A Study
19 mins
Predictive Factors of Hospitalization in Children with Asthma: A Study
James Burnip: A Standout Performance Amid Alabama's Rose Bowl Defeat
20 mins
James Burnip: A Standout Performance Amid Alabama's Rose Bowl Defeat
Bollywood Mishaps, International Law Changes, Sports Updates, and Winter Health Tips: A News Roundup
20 mins
Bollywood Mishaps, International Law Changes, Sports Updates, and Winter Health Tips: A News Roundup
Unprecedented Case of Vagal Nerve Stimulation Complication Revealed
22 mins
Unprecedented Case of Vagal Nerve Stimulation Complication Revealed
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
39 mins
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
2 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
2 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
3 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
3 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
ITV Channel's 2023 Programming: A Blend of News, Cultural Insights, and Historical Perspectives
3 hours
ITV Channel's 2023 Programming: A Blend of News, Cultural Insights, and Historical Perspectives
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
3 hours
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
3 hours
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app