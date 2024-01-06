en English
Pakistan

Pakistan Customs Service Undergoes Strategic Reshuffling

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 6, 2024 at 3:37 am EST | Updated: Jan 6, 2024 at 3:40 am EST
Pakistan Customs Service Undergoes Strategic Reshuffling

The Chief Collector of Customs Enforcement in Lahore, Mirza Mubashir Baig, has set the wheels in motion for a significant operational shift within the Pakistan Customs Service (PCS). A notification issued under his authority mandates the immediate transfer and posting of several officers, a move that is part of routine administrative procedures aimed at ensuring the effective functioning of the customs enforcement apparatus.

Realignment for Optimal Performance

The reshuffling of positions within the PCS is a strategic realignment designed to optimize operations. The officers listed in the notification are relieved from their current assignments and instructed to report to their new posts without delay. This sweeping change is expected to reinvigorate the department, catalyze enhanced performance, and ensure the smooth running of customs services.

Exception to the Rule

However, one aspect of this notification stands out. The officer listed at Serial Number 1 has been given a specific deadline—January 8, 2024—to join their new post. This deviation from the usual immediate transfer policy indicates a potentially unique scenario, the details of which remain undisclosed.

A Shift in Duties at Allama Iqbal International Airport

Among the officers reassigned are Superintendent Anjum Shahraz, Shahnawaz Langriyal, and Ekhta Alam. Their transfers, formalized through the notification, suggest significant changes in duties and assignments at the Allama Iqbal International Airport. As these officers take up their new roles, the landscape of customs enforcement at one of Pakistan’s busiest airports is set to undergo a transformation.

Pakistan
Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

