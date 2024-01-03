Pakistan-China Border Reopens Temporarily to Facilitate Trade Activities

In a move aimed at facilitating trade activities, the Khunjerab Pass – a key trade border connecting Pakistan and China – has been temporarily reopened for a 14-day period from January 2 to January 16, 2024. The decision came following diplomatic communication from the Chinese embassy to Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. During this time, transportation vehicles, drivers, and cargoes will be permitted to pass, excluding individual travel.

First Day of Reopening

On the first day of reopening, several Chinese containers made their way to the Sost Dry Port, the terminal on the Pakistani side. The Khunjerab Pass, closed since November 30 of the previous year for the winter season, is the highest paved international border crossing in the world, standing at an impressive 15,500 feet.

Awaiting Approval for Year-Round Operation

Plans had been put in place in October to make the pass operational year-round. This came after a meeting between caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar and Chinese President Xi Jinping. However, the initiative is pending the amendment and signing of the agreement on border ports and management systems through diplomatic channels. Until such an agreement is reached, the pass will continue to operate on a seasonal basis, closing from December to March each year.

Trade Activities During Temporary Opening

Under the 1985 border protocol, the Khunjerab Pass traditionally opens from April to November. During this temporary reopening period, Pakistan Customs officials at Sost Dry Port are managing the trade activities. The President of GB Importers and Exporters Association, Mohammad Iqbal, mentioned that GB traders had prepared for year-round import and export activities based on the previous announcement to keep the border open throughout the year.