Pakistan Capitalizes on Rising Oil Prices: A New Hub for Military Training in the Arab World

As the world witnesses rising oil prices, a consequential shift in military investments is emerging in the Arab nations. Rocketing prices have equipped these nations with robust financial muscle, enabling them to invest heavily in advanced military equipment. Amid this shifting landscape, Pakistan, with its skilled military workforce, is seizing the opportunity to train Arab military personnel in handling this sophisticated weaponry.

Pakistan - A Prime Player in Military Training

Second only to Egypt within the Muslim world in terms of military expertise, Pakistan is well-positioned to offer the required training services. The country's capabilities have not gone unnoticed. France, a leading global power, has recognized Pakistan's potential, entering into a strategic partnership to establish a comprehensive armaments facility on Pakistani soil. This facility is envisaged as a one-stop-shop for manufacturing, servicing, and providing training for the latest weapons, primarily catering to Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and other Gulf states.

France Leverages Pakistan's Strategic Position

This initiative enables France to leverage Pakistan as a key hub for supplying arms to Arab nations. The benefits, however, are not one-sided. Pakistan stands to gain significantly in terms of foreign exchange earnings and enhanced military strength. Saudi Arabia, one of the wealthiest Arab nations, has already engaged Pakistan for training over 4,000 of its soldiers and airmen, a contract that brings in $10 million annually.

Strengthening Diplomatic Ties

Meanwhile, Pakistani diplomats, under the directives of Prime Minister Bhutto, are tirelessly working to maintain close relations with diplomats from Arab oil kingdoms. Their aim is to ensure transparency and trust in ongoing arms negotiations with countries like Britain and France. This diplomatic effort is vital, as it forms the foundation for the successful execution of the armaments initiative and future military collaborations.