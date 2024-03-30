Pakistan: Cabinet Appoints Ex-CJP Jillani to Probe IHC Judges' Allegations

In a significant move towards ensuring judicial integrity and independence, the federal cabinet of Pakistan has taken a decisive step by forming an inquiry commission led by former Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice retired Tassaduq Hussain Jillani. This development emerged in response to allegations of interference by Islamabad High Court judges, marking a pivotal moment in Pakistan's judicial history.

Advertisment

Formation of the Inquiry Commission

The appointment of Justice retired Tassaduq Hussain Jillani as the head of this one-member commission is a testament to the government's commitment to transparency and accountability within the judiciary. Tasked with investigating serious allegations made by six Islamabad High Court judges, the commission is given a 60-day window to conduct its inquiry and submit a report. This move comes after a controversial letter sent by the judges to the Supreme Judicial Council, urging for a judicial convention to address alleged interference by intelligence agencies in judicial matters. The cabinet's decision underscores the gravity of the accusations and the critical need for an impartial investigation.

Unprecedented Judicial Concerns

Advertisment

This inquiry commission's establishment follows a series of events that highlighted the deep concerns within the judiciary regarding external influences on judicial affairs. Chief among these was the public outcry over the alleged meddling by intelligence agencies, as voiced by the six IHC judges. Their letter prompted immediate action from the Chief Justice of Pakistan, Qazi Faez Isa, who, along with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, agreed on the necessity of forming the commission. This consensus between the judiciary and the executive is a rare occurrence, reflecting the seriousness of the allegations and the mutual interest in preserving the judiciary's sanctity and independence.

Justice Jillani's Role and Expectations

Justice retired Tassaduq Hussain Jillani, known for his balanced judgments and dedication to upholding human rights, faces a formidable task. His leadership of the commission is pivotal, given his reputation for fairness and integrity. The commission's findings could have profound implications for the relationship between the judiciary and other state institutions, potentially leading to significant reforms to ensure non-interference in judicial processes. The judiciary's independence is a cornerstone of democratic governance, and this inquiry is a critical step towards safeguarding it against undue influences.