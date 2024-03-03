Pakistan Business Forum Hails PM Shehbaz Sharif's Election, Calls for 20-Year Economic Vision

In a significant development for Pakistan's economic landscape, Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif's election as the 24th Prime Minister has been met with optimistic anticipation by the Pakistan Business Forum (PBF). The organization, led by President Khawaja Mehboob ur Rehman and key vice presidents, has extended congratulations, voicing hopes for an era dubbed 'Pakistan Speed,' aimed at fostering a competitive environment for the business sector.

Setting a Long-term Economic Course

The PBF has put forth a compelling call for the establishment of a 20-year economic vision, urging a bipartisan commitment to this roadmap to ensure continuity and policy stability. This vision seeks to address critical areas such as export enhancement, particularly in the textile sector, and the pressing need to halt the proliferation of SROs that have historically hampered policy consistency. With exports currently around US$ 30 billion, half of which stem from textiles, the forum's leadership emphasizes the importance of a steadfast economic direction.

Addressing Immediate Challenges

Immediate economic challenges, notably in the energy sector, have been highlighted as areas requiring urgent action. With recent electricity tariff hikes imposing significant burdens on businesses and the general populace alike, the PBF decries the resultant increase in operational costs that threaten Pakistan's competitiveness on the global stage. The forum also underscores the dire implications of continued industrial closures due to unmanageable input costs, urging the new administration to prioritize energy policy reforms and the revival of key crops like cotton to sustain industrial activity.

Advocating for Comprehensive Reforms

The PBF's dialogue extends beyond immediate fixes, advocating for sweeping reforms across the corporate tax domain to unleash Pakistan's economic potential. The call for a reduction in corporate tax rates is framed as a crucial step towards enhancing global competitiveness, attracting foreign investment, and fostering domestic business expansion. This holistic approach, the forum argues, is essential not only for economic revitalization but also for improving the standard of living across the country.

As Pakistan stands at the cusp of a new administrative era, the expectations set forth by the Pakistan Business Forum highlight a collective aspiration for stability, growth, and innovation in governance. The roadmap proposed by the PBF presents a nuanced blend of immediate interventions and long-term strategic planning, aiming to steer Pakistan towards economic prosperity and resilience.