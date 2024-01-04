Pakistan Boosts IT Sector with E-Rozgar Centers and New Graduate Tests

In a significant stride towards fostering entrepreneurship, the Pakistani government has unveiled an ambitious plan to create 10,000 E-Rozgar centers across the nation. Announced by Dr. Umar Saif, the Caretaker Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunications, this initiative is set to kick-start from January 11. The minister emphasized that these centers aim to bolster the country’s freelancer economy by providing an estimated 1.5 million freelancers with the necessary workspace and facilities. The move is poised to stimulate investment and fortify job creation.

Supporting Freelancers and Start-ups

The E-Rozgar centers, designed to augment the working environment for freelancers and start-ups, represent a significant boost to an often-underestimated sector. Dr. Saif underscored the potential of such an initiative, urging the youth to consider entrepreneurship as a viable career path. He noted that, with the support of the E-Rozgar program, they could potentially earn higher incomes and contribute positively to Pakistan’s growth.

Standardizing IT Skills

Alongside the establishment of E-Rozgar centers, the government is also introducing a standardized IT skills test for graduates, starting January 7. Administered through the Higher Education Commission, this move aims to address the glaring employability issue among the nation’s IT graduates. Of the 75,000 IT graduates produced annually, only a mere 3,000 meet the employment criteria set by IT companies. Those who pass the test will be required to undertake mandatory internships, bridging the gap between academia and industry.

A Boost for IT Exports

In a related development, the State Bank of Pakistan has decided to allow IT companies to retain 50% of their earnings in dollar accounts. This decision, according to Dr. Saif, might significantly increase IT exports, potentially reaching $4 billion. These initiatives form part of a broader strategy by the government to empower youth with IT skills and create robust employment opportunities in the IT sector.