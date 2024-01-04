en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Pakistan Boosts IT Sector with E-Rozgar Centers and New Graduate Tests

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:53 pm EST
Pakistan Boosts IT Sector with E-Rozgar Centers and New Graduate Tests

In a significant stride towards fostering entrepreneurship, the Pakistani government has unveiled an ambitious plan to create 10,000 E-Rozgar centers across the nation. Announced by Dr. Umar Saif, the Caretaker Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunications, this initiative is set to kick-start from January 11. The minister emphasized that these centers aim to bolster the country’s freelancer economy by providing an estimated 1.5 million freelancers with the necessary workspace and facilities. The move is poised to stimulate investment and fortify job creation.

Supporting Freelancers and Start-ups

The E-Rozgar centers, designed to augment the working environment for freelancers and start-ups, represent a significant boost to an often-underestimated sector. Dr. Saif underscored the potential of such an initiative, urging the youth to consider entrepreneurship as a viable career path. He noted that, with the support of the E-Rozgar program, they could potentially earn higher incomes and contribute positively to Pakistan’s growth.

Standardizing IT Skills

Alongside the establishment of E-Rozgar centers, the government is also introducing a standardized IT skills test for graduates, starting January 7. Administered through the Higher Education Commission, this move aims to address the glaring employability issue among the nation’s IT graduates. Of the 75,000 IT graduates produced annually, only a mere 3,000 meet the employment criteria set by IT companies. Those who pass the test will be required to undertake mandatory internships, bridging the gap between academia and industry.

A Boost for IT Exports

In a related development, the State Bank of Pakistan has decided to allow IT companies to retain 50% of their earnings in dollar accounts. This decision, according to Dr. Saif, might significantly increase IT exports, potentially reaching $4 billion. These initiatives form part of a broader strategy by the government to empower youth with IT skills and create robust employment opportunities in the IT sector.

0
Business Pakistan
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
17 seconds ago
HABIBMETRO Bank Partners with Kuickpay to Expand Digital Payment Options
In a landmark step towards digital innovation, HABIBMETRO Bank has joined hands with Kuickpay, one of Pakistan’s leading online payment channels. This strategic alliance, anchored in the rapidly evolving banking landscape, aims to bolster HABIBMETRO’s digital payment options for its corporate clientele. Shaping the Future of Digital Payments The official partnership was cemented during a
HABIBMETRO Bank Partners with Kuickpay to Expand Digital Payment Options
AUD/JPY Currency Pair: A Tale of Moderate Increases, Potential Upswings, and Downward Corrections
2 mins ago
AUD/JPY Currency Pair: A Tale of Moderate Increases, Potential Upswings, and Downward Corrections
Broad Street Market Vendors to Face Major Rent Hike Amidst Financial Challenges
2 mins ago
Broad Street Market Vendors to Face Major Rent Hike Amidst Financial Challenges
Planet Oat Innovates with Barista Lovers Oatmilk for Home-Brewed Coffee
29 seconds ago
Planet Oat Innovates with Barista Lovers Oatmilk for Home-Brewed Coffee
SmartStop CEO to Moderate Capital Markets Panel at NYSSA Investment Forum
42 seconds ago
SmartStop CEO to Moderate Capital Markets Panel at NYSSA Investment Forum
China's Services Sector Sees Major Uptick in December, Suggests Resilience Amid Challenges
57 seconds ago
China's Services Sector Sees Major Uptick in December, Suggests Resilience Amid Challenges
Latest Headlines
World News
Sri Lanka Declares Essential Services Amidst Deepening Financial Crisis
18 seconds
Sri Lanka Declares Essential Services Amidst Deepening Financial Crisis
Bribery Allegations in Ghana's Parliament: Investigation Concluded Without Charges
21 seconds
Bribery Allegations in Ghana's Parliament: Investigation Concluded Without Charges
Miracle Workers: Vietnam's National Hospital of Obstetrics and Gynaecology's Fight for Premature Infants
58 seconds
Miracle Workers: Vietnam's National Hospital of Obstetrics and Gynaecology's Fight for Premature Infants
Seattle U Redhawks vs Utah Tech Trailblazers: A WAC Basketball Showdown
1 min
Seattle U Redhawks vs Utah Tech Trailblazers: A WAC Basketball Showdown
Harvard Student Targeted in Doxxing Campaign Amid University Controversy
2 mins
Harvard Student Targeted in Doxxing Campaign Amid University Controversy
Colorado College Hockey Team Breaks into Top 20 Rankings; Goalie Kaidan Mbereko Shines
2 mins
Colorado College Hockey Team Breaks into Top 20 Rankings; Goalie Kaidan Mbereko Shines
Hanoi's Ministry of Health Broadens Scope of Telemedicine: 50 Diseases Now Treatable Remotely
2 mins
Hanoi's Ministry of Health Broadens Scope of Telemedicine: 50 Diseases Now Treatable Remotely
Sacred Heart vs. Saint Francis: A Pivotal NEC Basketball Game
2 mins
Sacred Heart vs. Saint Francis: A Pivotal NEC Basketball Game
Cyberattack Disrupts Anna Jaques Hospital, Sparks Concerns Over Patient Data Security
2 mins
Cyberattack Disrupts Anna Jaques Hospital, Sparks Concerns Over Patient Data Security
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
3 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
4 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
5 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
6 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
6 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
6 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
6 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
7 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
8 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app