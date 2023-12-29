Pakistan Bans New Year Celebrations in Solidarity with Gaza

In a move that has caught the world’s attention, Pakistan’s caretaker Prime Minister, Anwaarul Haq Kakar, has made a decisive call to ban New Year celebrations in a televised address to the nation. This decision comes as a demonstration of solidarity with the Palestinian people, who are facing an escalating crisis in Gaza due to ongoing Israeli military operations.

The Call for Sobriety

Prime Minister Kakar made a fervent appeal to the people of Pakistan, urging them to welcome the new year not with festivities, but with simplicity, humility, and a sense of shared suffering with the Palestinians. His call for sobriety comes amidst reports of over 21,000 Palestinians, including some 9,000 children, losing their lives since the Israeli bombardment began on October 7.

Global Solidarity

Pakistan isn’t the only nation expressing solidarity with the people of Gaza. Sharjah, an emirate of the United Arab Emirates, has also put a hold on New Year’s Eve fireworks as a sign of support and humanitarian cooperation. This wave of empathy and shared grieving is a testament to the severity of the situation in Gaza, and the global community’s growing concern over the unabated violence.

Pakistan’s Aid Efforts

Amidst these grim circumstances, Pakistan has been proactive in extending aid to Gaza. The country has dispatched two aid packages and is preparing for a third. In collaboration with Jordan and Egypt, Pakistan is also working to deliver aid quickly and evacuate injured individuals from Gaza. These efforts underscore Pakistan’s commitment to the Palestinian cause and its determination to raise global awareness about the plight of the Palestinian people.

A Tradition of Simplicity

It’s noteworthy to mention that New Year celebrations in Pakistan have traditionally been subdued, influenced by Islamic groups that discourage such festivities. In some instances, these groups have even resorted to force to prevent celebrations. This year, the ban on New Year’s Eve festivities, however, has been imposed as a powerful gesture of solidarity, reflecting the nation’s collective anguish over the ongoing crisis in Gaza.