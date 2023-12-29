en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
International Affairs

Pakistan Bans New Year Celebrations in Solidarity with Gaza

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: December 29, 2023 at 3:49 am EST
Pakistan Bans New Year Celebrations in Solidarity with Gaza

In a move that has caught the world’s attention, Pakistan’s caretaker Prime Minister, Anwaarul Haq Kakar, has made a decisive call to ban New Year celebrations in a televised address to the nation. This decision comes as a demonstration of solidarity with the Palestinian people, who are facing an escalating crisis in Gaza due to ongoing Israeli military operations.

The Call for Sobriety

Prime Minister Kakar made a fervent appeal to the people of Pakistan, urging them to welcome the new year not with festivities, but with simplicity, humility, and a sense of shared suffering with the Palestinians. His call for sobriety comes amidst reports of over 21,000 Palestinians, including some 9,000 children, losing their lives since the Israeli bombardment began on October 7.

Global Solidarity

Pakistan isn’t the only nation expressing solidarity with the people of Gaza. Sharjah, an emirate of the United Arab Emirates, has also put a hold on New Year’s Eve fireworks as a sign of support and humanitarian cooperation. This wave of empathy and shared grieving is a testament to the severity of the situation in Gaza, and the global community’s growing concern over the unabated violence.

Pakistan’s Aid Efforts

Amidst these grim circumstances, Pakistan has been proactive in extending aid to Gaza. The country has dispatched two aid packages and is preparing for a third. In collaboration with Jordan and Egypt, Pakistan is also working to deliver aid quickly and evacuate injured individuals from Gaza. These efforts underscore Pakistan’s commitment to the Palestinian cause and its determination to raise global awareness about the plight of the Palestinian people.

A Tradition of Simplicity

It’s noteworthy to mention that New Year celebrations in Pakistan have traditionally been subdued, influenced by Islamic groups that discourage such festivities. In some instances, these groups have even resorted to force to prevent celebrations. This year, the ban on New Year’s Eve festivities, however, has been imposed as a powerful gesture of solidarity, reflecting the nation’s collective anguish over the ongoing crisis in Gaza.

0
International Affairs Pakistan
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Australian National Killed in Israeli Airstrike in Lebanon, Hezbollah Claims Him as Fighter

By Geeta Pillai

Samsung's 75-inch Class TU690T Crystal 4K Smart Tizen TV now on Sale: A Deep Dive

By Bijay Laxmi

Africa in 2023: A Year Marked by Conflict, Displacement, and Political Instability

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Ukraine Under Siege: Russian Attacks on Kharkiv and Lviv Amid Global Unrest

By Rizwan Shah

Escalating Tensions in Middle East: The Fear of a Broader Conflict ...
@International Affairs · 5 hours
Escalating Tensions in Middle East: The Fear of a Broader Conflict ...
heart comment 0
France Expels Azerbaijani Diplomats Amid Accusations of Pro-Armenian Bias

By Sakchi Khandelwal

France Expels Azerbaijani Diplomats Amid Accusations of Pro-Armenian Bias
Bill Gates at COP28: A Call for Adaptation Amid Climate Crisis

By Geeta Pillai

Bill Gates at COP28: A Call for Adaptation Amid Climate Crisis
Are Financial Markets Underestimating the Risk of Global Conflict?

By BNN Correspondents

Are Financial Markets Underestimating the Risk of Global Conflict?
Football’s Underdogs Rise: The Unlikely Success of FC Goa, Girona FC, and Aston Villa

By Salman Khan

Football's Underdogs Rise: The Unlikely Success of FC Goa, Girona FC, and Aston Villa
Latest Headlines
World News
Australia Clinches Cricket Series Victory Over Pakistan, Pat Cummins Shines
55 seconds
Australia Clinches Cricket Series Victory Over Pakistan, Pat Cummins Shines
Premier League: Manchester City's Title Push, Newcastle's Struggle, and Luton's Hope
56 seconds
Premier League: Manchester City's Title Push, Newcastle's Struggle, and Luton's Hope
A Street-Legal Car with Race Engine Now Available for Purchase
2 mins
A Street-Legal Car with Race Engine Now Available for Purchase
Tottenham's Top-Four Quest Stumbles Following Brighton Defeat
2 mins
Tottenham's Top-Four Quest Stumbles Following Brighton Defeat
'Men Up': An Exploration of Masculinity, Health, and the Groundbreaking Viagra Trial
5 mins
'Men Up': An Exploration of Masculinity, Health, and the Groundbreaking Viagra Trial
UK's 'Sober Curious' Movement: The Impact of Dry January
6 mins
UK's 'Sober Curious' Movement: The Impact of Dry January
Revolutionizing Maternal Sepsis Diagnosis: The Significance of Placental Swabs
7 mins
Revolutionizing Maternal Sepsis Diagnosis: The Significance of Placental Swabs
Arsenal's Title Bid Dented by West Ham United: A 2-0 Shock at Emirates
8 mins
Arsenal's Title Bid Dented by West Ham United: A 2-0 Shock at Emirates
Revolutionizing Maternal Sepsis Diagnosis: The Significance of Placental Swabs
8 mins
Revolutionizing Maternal Sepsis Diagnosis: The Significance of Placental Swabs
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau
30 mins
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau
Global Population Milestone Meets Supercar Innovation as 2024 Dawns
53 mins
Global Population Milestone Meets Supercar Innovation as 2024 Dawns
French Chefs Shatter Guinness World Record with 1,001-Cheese Pizza
2 hours
French Chefs Shatter Guinness World Record with 1,001-Cheese Pizza
Global Population Exceeds 8 Billion: US Growth Could Hit Historic Low
2 hours
Global Population Exceeds 8 Billion: US Growth Could Hit Historic Low
Life, Death, and Population: A Look at Global Statistics as We Step into 2024
2 hours
Life, Death, and Population: A Look at Global Statistics as We Step into 2024
Global Population Crosses 8 Billion; US Growth Rate Slows Down
4 hours
Global Population Crosses 8 Billion; US Growth Rate Slows Down
Population Dynamics and Real Estate Records: A Peek into 2024
5 hours
Population Dynamics and Real Estate Records: A Peek into 2024
Bill Gates Sounds Climate Alarm at COP28: Urges Innovation and Adaptation
8 hours
Bill Gates Sounds Climate Alarm at COP28: Urges Innovation and Adaptation
Black Sea Incident Sparks Surge in Wheat Prices: Global Trade Routes Under Threat
8 hours
Black Sea Incident Sparks Surge in Wheat Prices: Global Trade Routes Under Threat

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app