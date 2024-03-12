Pakistan Bans Export of Banana, Onion to Tackle Domestic Price Surge

In a decisive move to combat soaring food prices ahead of Ramadan, the Pakistani government has announced a temporary export ban on onions and bananas, effective immediately. This policy, set to last until April 15, aims to ensure these staple foods remain affordable for the domestic market during the holy month. The decision, prompted by recent inflationary pressures and a significant increase in the weekly prices of these commodities, signals the government's commitment to stabilizing the market and providing relief to consumers.

Immediate Action to Address Market Volatility

The Ministry of Commerce, following the federal cabinet's approval, initiated the ban to prevent a further escalation in prices. With Ramadan being a period of heightened food consumption, the urgency for such measures became apparent. This strategic move targets the exports of bananas to Iran and onions to Afghanistan, which are suspended or restricted until the conclusion of Ramadan. Amendments to the Export Policy Order 2022 underscore the government's adaptive approach to evolving market dynamics and its readiness to intervene when necessary.

Inflation's Toll on Domestic Markets

The recent figures released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) have shed light on the alarming rate at which food prices are climbing. A week-over-week inflation increase of 5.25% for bananas and 2.87% for onions has pushed the cost to unprecedented levels, with onions being sold at Rs280-300 per kg and bananas at Rs150-250 per dozen based on size. These developments have not only burdened consumers but also raised questions about the effectiveness of existing policies to curb inflation and protect the domestic agricultural sector.

Government's Comprehensive Strategy to Combat Inflation

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the government is not only focusing on immediate measures like export bans but also on long-term strategies to ensure food security and price stability. The establishment of a committee to monitor and regulate food prices, especially during Ramadan, reflects a zero-tolerance policy towards price gouging and profiteering. This holistic approach, incorporating both preventive and corrective measures, is indicative of a broader commitment to safeguarding consumer interests and ensuring equitable access to essential commodities.