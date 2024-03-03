Pakistan Army, Civil Defence Spearhead Rescue on Blocked Karakoram Highway

Following unprecedented rainfall and consequential land sliding, Pakistan Army and civil defence units have mounted a robust rescue operation to clear the Karakoram Highway and aid stranded individuals. This effort comes in the wake of severe weather conditions that have wreaked havoc across parts of the country, resulting in significant casualties and property damage.

Advertisment

Immediate Response to Crisis

In a display of swift action and preparedness, Pakistan Army, alongside civil defence teams, launched a comprehensive rescue mission targeting areas impacted by the recent land sliding. The operation has successfully rescued individuals from twenty vehicles trapped on the Karakoram Highway, offering them essential supplies like edibles and medicines, generously provided by the Gilgit Baltistan Scouts. The inclusion of drone technology has notably enhanced the efficiency and effectiveness of the rescue operations, allowing for a broader reach and quicker assessment of the affected areas.

Collaborative Efforts in Road Clearance

Advertisment

The formidable task of clearing the debris and making the Karakoram Highway passable again witnessed the joint efforts of the Frontier Works Organization, civil defence, and the Pakistan Army. This collaborative approach not only expedited the road clearance process but also underscored the united front presented by Pakistan in times of natural calamities. The affected families have lauded the timely intervention by these teams, which has been instrumental in mitigating the immediate impact of the disaster and preventing further loss of life.

Wider Impact and Ongoing Challenges

The severe weather conditions, characterized by heavy rain and snowfall, have led to a tragic toll of at least 29 lives, including 16 children, as reported by various sources. The Provincial Disaster Management Authority is tirelessly working alongside the Pakistan Army and civil defence units to address the aftermath of closed roads, landslides, and snow blockages. The challenges are compounded by continuous snowfall, which has disrupted daily life, including the suspension of flight operations at Gwadar Airport and the declaration of a state of emergency in the Balochistan region. Despite these hurdles, the concerted efforts of rescue and relief teams are a beacon of hope and resilience amidst the adversity faced by the nation.

As rescue and relief operations continue, the spirit of collaboration and unwavering support from the military and civil defence units offer a glimmer of hope. The ongoing endeavors to restore normalcy and provide assistance to the affected communities underline the resilience and solidarity of Pakistan in the face of natural disasters. This collective effort is a testament to the nation's capacity to overcome challenges and emerge stronger, united in the face of adversity.