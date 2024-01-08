en English
Bahrain

Pakistan Army Chief’s Official Visit to Bahrain Strengthens Bilateral Military Ties

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 8, 2024 at 5:31 pm EST
Pakistan Army Chief’s Official Visit to Bahrain Strengthens Bilateral Military Ties

Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff, General Syed Asim Munir, recently conducted an official two-day visit to Bahrain, a move that has been deemed as a significant step in strengthening bilateral military ties between the two nations. The visit not only included meetings with several high-ranking Bahraini officials such as the King of Bahrain, Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, and the Commander of the Bahrain National Guard but also saw General Munir being bestowed the Military Medal Order of Bahrain First Class for his efforts in fortifying bilateral relations.

A Journey of Mutual Interest and Collaboration

During his visit, General Munir engaged in comprehensive discussions with Bahraini dignitaries on matters of mutual interest. The primary focus was on bilateral military and security cooperation, a domain in which both nations have shown significant commitment and progress. The Commander of the Bahrain National Guard expressed sincere gratitude for the Pakistan Army’s professional training in the military and counter-terrorism sectors.

Recognition of Pakistan Army’s Counter-terrorism Efforts

The Bahraini officials lauded the Pakistan Army’s achievements in the fight against terrorism and its consistent endeavors towards regional peace and stability. The Pakistan Army has been instrumental in combating terrorism, and this recognition from Bahrain signifies the global acknowledgment of its efforts.

27th Raising Day of the Bahrain National Guard

Adding another feather to his cap, General Munir was the Chief Guest at the 27th Raising Day of the Bahrain National Guard. Here, he observed a counter-terrorism training exercise demonstration, marveling at the prowess and dedication of the Bahraini forces. He was also conferred the Military Medal Order of Bahrain First Class by the King of Bahrain, a recognition that further cements the military ties between Pakistan and Bahrain.

In conclusion, the official visit by Pakistan’s Army Chief to Bahrain has proved to be a major step towards strengthening bilateral military ties. The mutual respect and recognition shared between the two nations’ military forces are indicative of a promising future of cooperation and mutual growth.

Bahrain Military Pakistan
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

