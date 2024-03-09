Pakistan Announces New Office Timings for Ramadan 2024: Federal and Provincial Adjustments

ISLAMABAD: In anticipation of the holy month of Ramadan, the Establishment Division has unveiled revised office timings for federal government employees, a move echoed by provincial administrations including Balochistan. This adjustment aims to accommodate the fasting schedules of employees, reflecting the government's respect for religious practices.

Official Notification and Timings

According to a recent notification by the Establishment Division, federal government offices are set to operate from 9 am to 3 pm for five days a week. For those institutions working six days a week, the timings have been set from 9 am to 2 pm. In a special concession for Fridays, federal offices will close at 12:30 pm, allowing employees an early start to their weekend during Ramadan. Similarly, the Balochistan government has announced its office timings, with work concluding at 3 pm on regular days and at 1 pm on Fridays for the provincial capital, Quetta.

Comparative Perspective Across Provinces

These developments come shortly after the Punjab government's announcement, expected to revise office hours for the holy month. The proposed timings in Punjab suggest a slightly later start, with offices opening at 10:30 am and closing at 4:00 pm from Monday to Thursday, while Friday hours are set from 9 am to 1 pm. This variation underscores the tailored approach regions are taking to honor Ramadan's significance while ensuring the smooth functioning of governmental affairs.

National Response and Expectations

The adjustment of office timings during Ramadan is a practice that resonates deeply within Pakistani society, reflecting a balance between religious devotion and professional responsibility. As these changes are implemented, there is an overarching expectation for enhanced productivity and a heightened sense of community among government employees. Furthermore, this period offers a unique opportunity for the nation to unite in observance of its shared cultural and religious values, fostering a spirit of cooperation and mutual respect.