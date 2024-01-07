Pakistan and UAE Cement Economic Partnership with Fresh Investment Opportunities

Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have solidified their commitment to strengthen economic relationships through a pivotal meeting of two key figures – Pakistan’s Minister for Commerce, Industries and Investment, Gohar Ejaz, and the UAE’s Minister of State for Foreign Trade, Dr Thani Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, convened in Abu Dhabi. The primary agenda was to augment bilateral trade volume and carve out investment opportunities for the UAE in Pakistan’s service and logistics sectors.

Potential Investment Areas

The discussions zeroed in on potential investment areas such as the development of infrastructure for ports, logistics hubs, aviation facilities, expansion of shipping and cargo services, and the incorporation of modern technologies and services to boost efficiency. The aim is to make a monumental shift into a new era of economic development, driven by technological advancements and seamless logistics.

Commitment to a Business-friendly Environment

Both ministers pledged to create a business-friendly environment for UAE investors. The consensus was that such investments will not only elevate trade but, critically, also create job opportunities. This commitment is a beacon of hope for a country like Pakistan, which has been grappling with a prolonged financial crisis and can help it leverage UAE’s economic strength and investment potential to its advantage.

Strengthening Partnership

The recent talks are a testament to the strengthening partnership between the two countries. The UAE, along with other friendly countries like Saudi Arabia and China, has played a vital role in rescuing Pakistan from financial crises. The Gulf state is also home to a significant number of Pakistani nationals who contribute to the national economy through remittances. This partnership is a strong indicator of a mutually beneficial economic relationship that transcends borders and is a testament to the power of collaboration in the face of adversity.