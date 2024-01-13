en English
Nepal

Pakistan and Nepal Discuss Strengthening Bilateral Relations

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:07 am EST
In a significant move towards strengthening bilateral ties, Pakistani Ambassador to Nepal, Abrar H. Hashmi, met with the newly appointed Nepalese Foreign Secretary, Sewa Lamsal, at the Foreign Ministry in Kathmandu on January 12. The meeting signified an ongoing diplomatic engagement between the two nations, aiming to solidify their multifaceted relationship.

Revitalizing Mechanisms for Cooperation

During this courtesy visit, Ambassador Hashmi extended his congratulations to Lamsal on her new role, presenting her with a congratulatory letter from Pakistan’s Foreign Secretary, Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi. The meeting spanned a spectrum of topics concerning the bilateral relations between Pakistan and Nepal, with a focused discussion on reanimating various mechanisms for cooperation.

Expanding Collaboration in Multiple Fields

Both parties exchanged views on enhancing collaboration across several areas including education, trade, travel, and climate change. The dialogue also touched upon the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC), accentuating the importance of regional integration and mutual assistance in tackling shared challenges.

A Continuation of Diplomatic Engagement

The interaction between Ambassador Hashmi and Foreign Secretary Lamsal symbolizes a continuation of diplomatic engagement between Pakistan and Nepal. It underscores their joint resolve to cultivate a deeper, more multifaceted relationship, exploring new avenues of cooperation and mutual growth.

Nepal Pakistan
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Nepal

