en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Italy

Pakistan and Italy: Strengthening Bilateral Relations and Exploring New Avenues of Cooperation

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:12 am EST
Pakistan and Italy: Strengthening Bilateral Relations and Exploring New Avenues of Cooperation

The Caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan, Anawaar-ul-Haq Kakar, and the Italian Ambassador to Pakistan, Andreas Ferrarese, recently convened to deliberate on the robust bilateral relations that have been the bedrock of their countries’ interactions. This meeting was not just a routine diplomatic exchange, but also served as a farewell call for Ambassador Ferrarese, marking the end of his tenure.

Exploring Areas of Cooperation

The discussion table was laden with various topics, all aimed at cementing the bonds between Italy and Pakistan. These areas of potential cooperation spanned across trade, investment, migration, mobility, agricultural technology, education, and tourism. Both leaders recognized the importance of these sectors in fostering a mutually beneficial relationship.

Acknowledging Contributions

Prime Minister Kakar took the opportunity to express his appreciation for the ambassador’s role in enhancing the economic and cooperative ties between the two nations. Ferrarese’s efforts to strengthen bilateral relations have not gone unnoticed. On the other hand, the Italian ambassador acknowledged the vibrant Pakistani diaspora’s valuable contributions to Italy’s economic development.

Looking Forward

As the dialogue concluded, Ferrarese thanked Prime Minister Kakar for the support extended during his tenure. The prime minister, in turn, reciprocated with best wishes for Ferrarese’s future endeavours. The amicable exchange between the leaders encapsulates the essence of the strong ties between Italy and Pakistan, which both parties hope will continue to grow in the future.

0
Italy Pakistan
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to get certified by some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Italy

See more
18 mins ago
Avio Charts Growth Trajectory: Appoints Industry Veterans to Key Managerial Positions
Avio, a key player in the aerospace manufacturing sector, is charting a course for unprecedented growth with a strategic focus on the production of Vega C rockets, Ariane 6 propulsion systems, and defense propulsion systems. As the company prepares to manage an all-time high order backlog, it is concurrently embracing advanced manufacturing techniques, digitalization, and
Avio Charts Growth Trajectory: Appoints Industry Veterans to Key Managerial Positions
Velan Inc. Reports Q3 Financial Results: Decrease in Revenue, Increase in Backlog
1 hour ago
Velan Inc. Reports Q3 Financial Results: Decrease in Revenue, Increase in Backlog
Crvena Zvezda's Victory Marred by Injury Crisis: Nedovic and Tobey Sidelined
2 hours ago
Crvena Zvezda's Victory Marred by Injury Crisis: Nedovic and Tobey Sidelined
Italy Opts for Peace Advocacy Over Military Action in Yemen Conflict
22 mins ago
Italy Opts for Peace Advocacy Over Military Action in Yemen Conflict
Sabato De Sarno: The Private Maestro Behind Gucci's Revitalization
33 mins ago
Sabato De Sarno: The Private Maestro Behind Gucci's Revitalization
Gazelles Edge Closer to Eurocup Quarter-Finals with Win over Italy
1 hour ago
Gazelles Edge Closer to Eurocup Quarter-Finals with Win over Italy
Latest Headlines
World News
More than Just Monikers: The Cultural Significance of African Football Team Nicknames
1 min
More than Just Monikers: The Cultural Significance of African Football Team Nicknames
Valentino Rossi Targets Podium in 2024 Bathurst 12 Hours
2 mins
Valentino Rossi Targets Podium in 2024 Bathurst 12 Hours
Kansas City to Usher in New Era of Youth Engagement with KC Futures Commission
4 mins
Kansas City to Usher in New Era of Youth Engagement with KC Futures Commission
Galway's Disability Tech Projects Secure €140,000 Government Funding
4 mins
Galway's Disability Tech Projects Secure €140,000 Government Funding
Charleston Race Week Finds Permanent Home Aboard Aircraft Carrier Yorktown
7 mins
Charleston Race Week Finds Permanent Home Aboard Aircraft Carrier Yorktown
Skarper and Red Bull Advanced Technologies Innovate in Cycling with a Transformative Device
7 mins
Skarper and Red Bull Advanced Technologies Innovate in Cycling with a Transformative Device
NFL's Brian Rolapp Eyed for Top Spot in Potential PGA Tour Enterprises
9 mins
NFL's Brian Rolapp Eyed for Top Spot in Potential PGA Tour Enterprises
Shehbaz Sharif Withdraws from NA-242 Election in Karachi Amidst Seat Adjustment Dispute
10 mins
Shehbaz Sharif Withdraws from NA-242 Election in Karachi Amidst Seat Adjustment Dispute
PtR Staff Analyzes San Antonio Spurs: Trade Scenarios and Performance Reviews
10 mins
PtR Staff Analyzes San Antonio Spurs: Trade Scenarios and Performance Reviews
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
18 mins
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
58 mins
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
1 hour
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
1 hour
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
2 hours
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
3 hours
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
4 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
18 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
19 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app