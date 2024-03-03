Pakistan and China Forge Ahead with Digital Supply Chain Partnership in Chemical Sector

During a recent visit to Beijing, Ghulam Qadir, Commercial Counsellor of the Embassy of Pakistan in China, led a delegation to explore potential collaboration with TDD E-commerce Company, a subsidiary of IBI Guolian. This meeting marked a significant step towards the joint development of a digital trading platform tailored for the chemical industry. The initiative aims to bolster the digital transformation of the sector, aligning with both nations' economic and technological aspirations.

Exploring New Horizons in Digital Trade

The delegation's tour of TDD’s facilities provided them with valuable insights into the company's operational model, business scope, and the technical prowess of the Guolian Cloud. This visit underscored the vast potential for a synergistic partnership in developing a comprehensive digital trading service platform. The discussions centered around the creation of a localized B2B e-commerce platform and a China-Pakistan digital supply chain service system, aiming to streamline operations and foster innovation within the chemical sector.

Building a Bridge for International Cooperation

Ghulam Qadir highlighted Pakistan's imminent plans to launch economic zones and industrial parks, designed to attract and support enterprises by offering a conducive business environment. He praised TDD's achievements in digitalizing the chemical industry and expressed a keen interest in leveraging TDD's experience for the benefit of various industries in Pakistan. On the other hand, Liu Zhai, CEO of TDD, outlined the company's global strategy and its emphasis on integrating the chemical industry's value chain in Pakistan as a pivotal element of its cross-border e-commerce expansion.

Towards a Sustainable Partnership

With TDD's participation in the Pakistan Coating Show 2024 and its subsequent market research on the local chemical industry, the foundations for a fruitful partnership are being laid. Both parties are committed to organizing visits, exchanges, and collaborations that not only enhance bilateral trade relations but also contribute to the global supply chain. This initiative is poised to serve as a model for international cooperation in the digital age, driving forward the Belt and Road Initiative's goals and fostering economic growth in both countries.

The partnership between Pakistan and TDD E-commerce Company signifies a forward-looking approach to digital transformation in the chemical industry. By leveraging technological innovation and international cooperation, this collaboration has the potential to redefine the landscape of the sector, offering new opportunities for growth and development.