Pakistan and Afghan Taliban Pledge to Strengthen Counter-Terrorism and Trade Ties Amid Tensions

ISLAMABAD, March 16, 2024 - In a significant development aimed at mending and strengthening bilateral relations, Pakistan and the Taliban-led Afghan government have agreed to expand their cooperation in various sectors, including counter-terrorism, trade, and connectivity. This agreement was reached during a telephonic conversation between Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and his Afghan counterpart, Amir Khan Muttaqi. Amid growing tensions and accusations of inadequate action against militant operations, this move signals a hopeful path towards regional stability and mutual progress.

Expanding Bilateral Cooperation

Both nations have expressed a keen interest in bolstering ties through enhanced connectivity, trade, security measures, and people-to-people contacts. Foreign Minister Dar highlighted the importance of these sectors following a congratulatory call from the Afghan interim minister, emphasizing Pakistan's commitment to building fraternal relations with Afghanistan. This dialogue comes at a critical time as Kabul has stressed the necessity of maintaining improved relations with Islamabad and other neighbours for regional peace and stability.

Addressing Security Concerns and Refugee Issues

The dialogue between the two countries also touched upon the sensitive issue of Afghan refugees in Pakistan. Afghanistan's spokesperson, Zabihullah Mujahid, called for flexibility from Pakistan's new government towards the deportation of Afghan refugees, highlighting the need for solutions that foster goodwill and cooperation. This discussion is set against the backdrop of increased terrorist activities in Pakistan, which the acting Prime Minister of Pakistan has linked to the Afghan Taliban-led government's inability to control extremists, leading to the forced return of over 300,000 Afghans.

Future Implications and Regional Stability

This renewed commitment to cooperation between Pakistan and Afghanistan opens the door to potential shifts in trade routes, with the Taliban-led Afghan government considering the use of the Iranian port of Chabahar for trade. However, the relationship remains complex due to the intricate ties between the Afghan Taliban and the Tehrik e Taliban Pakistan (TTP), raising questions about the future of security and economic implications for both nations. As both countries navigate these challenges, the international community watches closely, hopeful for a stable and prosperous regional outcome.