Agriculture

Pakistan Aligns with EU Regulations: Directs Farmers on the Use of Antimicrobials

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:43 pm EST
In a bid to conform to the European Union’s updated regulations on the use of antimicrobials in livestock, Pakistan’s Ministry of National Food Security and Research has issued a directive to dairy farmers and meat exporters. The regulatory update stipulates that animals and their products exported to the EU must not have been treated with antimicrobials reserved for human use. Furthermore, the use of antimicrobials as growth promoters is strictly forbidden.

Aligning with EU Regulations

The directive from Pakistan’s Ministry of National Food Security and Research aims to ensure the administration of antimicrobials in livestock aligns with EU standards. This is to mitigate the risk of potential trade restrictions on animal products exported from Pakistan to the EU. The ministry stressed the importance of informing end-users, including farmers’ associations and exporters, about the necessity of compliance to maintain trade relations with the EU.

Need for Compliance

The emphasis on compliance is rooted in the fact that certain antimicrobials are specifically reserved for treating infections in humans. The misuse of these antimicrobials in animal husbandry can have significant public health implications. This is especially so given the rising global concern over antimicrobial resistance, which is seen as a major threat to public health.

Global Efforts to Regulate Antimicrobials

Reflecting the global efforts to regulate the use of antimicrobials in animals, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued nine Warning Letters in December 2023. These were directed at manufacturers and distributors of unapproved over-the-counter (OTC) antimicrobial animal drugs intended for use in aquarium fish and birds. The Warning Letters specifically mentioned the presence of medically important antimicrobials such as amoxicillin, azithromycin, and cephalexin, which are crucial for human health. This move by the FDA underscores the international push towards responsible use of antimicrobials in animals and the potential risks associated with antimicrobial resistance.

Agriculture Pakistan
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

