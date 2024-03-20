Over 1.7 Million Afghan Migrants Expelled: Pakistan, Iran Lead in 1402 Solar Year Crackdown

In a significant geopolitical shift, more than 1.7 million Afghan migrants were expelled from neighboring countries, including Pakistan and Iran, during the 1402 solar year. This move, primarily sparked by deteriorating relations between Kabul and Islamabad, has raised concerns over the humanitarian implications for those affected.

Unprecedented Migration Challenges

Following a tense year marked by escalating tensions, Pakistan announced stringent measures to expel all illegal Afghan migrants, citing security and economic pressures as the main drivers. Similarly, Iran, hosting the highest number of expelled Afghan migrants, has also been a focal point for discussions around the treatment and rights of migrants within its borders. The Ministry of Refugees and Repatriations highlighted the return of 1.2 million migrants from Iran and 500,000 from Pakistan, with Turkey and other regional countries also contributing to the figures.

International Reactions and Responses

The forced expulsions have drawn criticism from various international bodies and the Afghan government, urging a reconsideration of these policies, especially during winter and other emergency situations. The United Nations and the US have expressed concerns over the treatment of refugees and asylum seekers, emphasizing the need for all countries to assist those fleeing hardship. Despite these appeals, the crackdown has continued, with reports of mistreatment and harsh conditions faced by migrants in the process.

Looking Ahead: The Fate of Afghan Migrants

As neighboring countries continue their push to expel Afghan migrants, the international community watches closely, calling for humane treatment and support for those displaced. With Pakistan announcing a second stage of deportations and the ongoing detention of Afghan migrants, the future remains uncertain for millions seeking refuge and stability. The plight of Afghan migrants remains a critical issue, highlighting the broader challenges of regional security, economic pressures, and humanitarian response in a tumultuous geopolitical landscape.