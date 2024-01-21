Out-of-School Children in Pakistan Surge to 26.2 Million: A Dire Educational Challenge

In an unsettling revelation, the Pakistan Education Statistics Report 2021-22 has unveiled a critical challenge in the education sector. The report indicates that the number of out-of-school children (OOSC) in Pakistan has soared to a staggering 26.2 million. This marks an increase in absolute numbers from 22.02 million in 2016-17 to 26.21 million in 2021-22, despite witnessing a relative decline in percentage from 44% to 39%.

The Provincial Conundrum

This disconcerting situation is predominantly evident in the province of Balochistan, where 65% of children are deprived of their basic right to education. On the other end of the spectrum, the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) reports the lowest percentage of OOSC. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, although far from an ideal situation, fares relatively better with a 30% out-of-school rate.

Alarming Levels and Disparities

The report further illuminates that at the higher secondary level, a distressing 60% of children are not in school. Equally disheartening rates of 44%, 30%, and 36% are reported at the high, middle, and primary levels respectively. A significant portion of the OOSC, about 10.77 million, are at the primary level, underscoring the urgent need for targeted educational interventions.

It is worth noting that economic disparities are a dominant factor contributing to this issue. Children hailing from the poorest quintile bear the brunt of this crisis, a fact that is glaringly evident across all levels of education.

Anticipating Further Insights

As the nation grapples with these alarming figures, further details and statistics are anticipated in a comprehensive report by the Pakistan Institute of Education (PIE) in Islamabad. The forthcoming report is expected to provide a more detailed analysis of the situation, potentially paving the way for more nuanced strategies to tackle this pressing issue.