Our Place Celebrates Eid al-Fitr with Crescent Always Pan Launch, Supports Middle East Children's Alliance

Our Place, the innovative kitchenware brand, has unveiled its latest addition to the Traditionware collection: the limited-edition Crescent Always Pan, specifically designed to celebrate Eid al-Fitr. This launch is not just a nod to the end of Ramadan but also a tribute to the rich traditions that Our Place founder Shiza Shahid cherished in her childhood. The pan's unique design and charitable cause make it a noteworthy event in the realms of both culinary innovation and cultural celebration.

Capturing the Essence of Eid

The Crescent Always Pan stands out with its two-toned pistachio-like color, embodying themes of life, nature, and joy, which are central to Eid al-Fitr celebrations. A distinctive feature of this pan is the crescent moon on the lid's handle, a celestial symbol marking the religious holiday. Designed by Jahaan Sani, who drew inspiration from Islamic architecture and her own Eid celebrations in New Delhi, India, the pan's details pay homage to the diversity of Muslim traditions. This launch is a testament to Our Place's commitment to celebrating cultural diversity and fostering inclusion through its products.

A Symbol of Unity and Support

More than a cooking utensil, the Crescent Always Pan serves as a symbol of unity and support for the Muslim community. Shiza Shahid's vision for the Eid Traditionware Collection was to recreate and share the ancient traditions she grew up with, highlighting the importance of these cultural celebrations in a diverse society. In a significant move towards social responsibility, Our Place has pledged to donate 20% of net profits from the sale of each limited-edition pan to The Middle East Children's Alliance. This organization is renowned for providing humanitarian aid in Gaza and beyond, making every purchase a contribution to a vital cause.

Limited Edition: Why Act Fast

Given the historical popularity of the Always Pan, especially in limited-edition releases, the Crescent Always Pan is expected to sell out quickly. This model includes all the beloved features of the original Always Pan—such as the pan, lid, versatile steamer basket, and nesting beechwood spatula—while also capturing the essence of Eid al-Fitr in its design. For those looking to celebrate Eid with a new tradition or simply support a worthy cause, acting swiftly is advisable. This collection offers a unique opportunity to make a positive impact while celebrating one of the most significant holidays in the Islamic calendar.

As this limited-edition launch unfolds, it serves as a reminder of the power of cultural celebration to unite communities and support those in need. The Crescent Always Pan by Our Place is more than just a kitchenware item; it's a bridge between tradition and charitable giving, an emblem of diversity, and a call to action for a global community to come together in support of a meaningful cause.