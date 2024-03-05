NUML's Job Fair 2024: Bridging Gaps Between Graduates and Global Employers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) - The placement center of the National University of Modern Languages (NUML) organized a pivotal job fair on Tuesday, marking a significant effort to connect its students and alumni with prospective employers. Over 80 national and international companies from diverse sectors including banking, public sector, development, social sector, education industry, media, and health industry set up stalls to offer employment, internship, and training opportunities. The event was inaugurated by NUML Rector Major General Shahid Mahmood Kayani (Retd), with the presence of Director General NUML Brig Shahzad Munir, Pro Rectors, Deans, Directors, faculty members, and a large number of students, highlighting the university's commitment to the professional growth of its students.

Empowering Future Leaders

During the job fair, Major General Shahid Mahmood Kayani emphasized the event's role in preparing students for practical life, highlighting the administration's focus on providing necessary facilities and opportunities for professional development within the university premises. The fair not only facilitated direct interactions between students and potential employers but also served as a platform for students to refine their job-seeking skills, including CV drafting and effective communication. The diverse participation of companies across various sectors underscored the wide array of opportunities available to NUML graduates, aiming to equip them with the right tools and connections for their future careers.

Students' Perspectives

Feedback from participants was overwhelmingly positive, with students like Rabia Batool and Rana Rizwan Ali expressing gratitude for the chance to showcase their skills and interact directly with employers. Batool highlighted the fair's role in demystifying the job application process, while Ali appreciated the opportunity to present his abilities in relevant fields. This direct engagement with the professional world is a testament to NUML's dedication to not only academic excellence but also to the practical, career-oriented growth of its students.

Looking Ahead

The success of the NUML Job Fair 2024 signifies a promising step forward in the university's efforts to bridge the gap between academic preparation and professional success. By facilitating these critical connections, NUML not only enhances the employability of its graduates but also contributes to the broader economic development by supplying skilled professionals to various industries. As students and employers alike reflect on the fruitful interactions and potential opportunities unearthed at the fair, the event sets a precedent for future initiatives aimed at empowering students to transition confidently into the global workforce.