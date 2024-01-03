en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Energy

NTDC Overcomes Dense Fog to Replace Damaged Circuit Breaker at Guddu Switchyard

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:07 am EST
NTDC Overcomes Dense Fog to Replace Damaged Circuit Breaker at Guddu Switchyard

In a remarkable instance of technical adroitness and emergency management, the National Transmission and Despatch Company Limited (NTDC) in Pakistan has triumphed over severe environmental conditions to restore a critical piece of power infrastructure. The 500 kV Guddu Switchyard, a major node in the country’s power grid, faced an unexpected disruption due to a damaged circuit breaker. Complications were further amplified due to dense fog in the Guddu vicinity, a challenging circumstance that led to the tripping of NTDC’s 500kV and 220kV transmission lines.

Technical Triumph Amidst Adversity

Despite the daunting challenges, the technical teams at NTDC managed to isolate the damaged pole and keep the other two circuit breakers operational, showcasing exceptional expertise and commitment. Following the management’s directive, additional staff was deployed to expedite the resolution process. This focused approach ensured a swift response to the crisis, effectively minimizing the potential impact on power supply.

Swift Resolution and Proactive Measures

In a commendable display of foresight, NTDC had a spare circuit breaker readily available in its warehouse. This quick-access backup was instrumental in promptly addressing the issue. As a result, the 500kV Guddu-Muzaffargarh transmission line was also successfully re-energized, further strengthening the power grid’s stability and reliability.

Setting a Benchmark in Crisis Management

This successful resolution of an emergency situation sets a significant benchmark in crisis management. NTDC’s proactive approach and technical agility have underscored the effectiveness of their contingency plans. Such instances not only foster trust in the system but also provide valuable lessons for future crisis management in the realm of power transmission and despatch.

0
Energy Pakistan
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Fredrik Erlandsson Appointed to Lead Communications and Investor Relations at NIBE Industrier AB

By Waqas Arain

Natural Gas Prices Show Promising Upward Trend as Market Looks to Recover from Bearish 2023

By Bijay Laxmi

KP Energy Limited Secures Significant Order from ABREL EPC Limited

By Dil Bar Irshad

WTI Crude Oil Faces Resistance, Eyes Fibonacci Targets amid Market Volatility

By Rafia Tasleem

Zambezi River Authority Finalizes Feasibility Study for Batoka Hydropo ...
@Energy · 2 mins
Zambezi River Authority Finalizes Feasibility Study for Batoka Hydropo ...
heart comment 0
Oil Market Finds Stability Amid Economic and Geopolitical Uncertainties

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Oil Market Finds Stability Amid Economic and Geopolitical Uncertainties
Renew’s Initiative: Guiding Homeowners Towards Sustainable Energy

By Nimrah Khatoon

Renew's Initiative: Guiding Homeowners Towards Sustainable Energy
The Paradox of Australia’s Rooftop Solar Revolution: An Economic Analysis

By Geeta Pillai

The Paradox of Australia's Rooftop Solar Revolution: An Economic Analysis
Struggles and Solutions: Karnataka’s Electricity Sector in Transition

By Dil Bar Irshad

Struggles and Solutions: Karnataka's Electricity Sector in Transition
Latest Headlines
World News
High School Girls' Basketball Round-Up: Victories, High Scores, and Unexpected Cancellations
11 seconds
High School Girls' Basketball Round-Up: Victories, High Scores, and Unexpected Cancellations
High School Boys' Basketball: A Showcase of Skill and Strategy
14 seconds
High School Boys' Basketball: A Showcase of Skill and Strategy
Faron Pharmaceuticals to Present at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference: Unveiling Bexmarilimab
14 seconds
Faron Pharmaceuticals to Present at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference: Unveiling Bexmarilimab
High School Girls' Basketball: A Display of Athletic Triumph
54 seconds
High School Girls' Basketball: A Display of Athletic Triumph
Oranges: A Citrus Powerhouse of Wellness
56 seconds
Oranges: A Citrus Powerhouse of Wellness
Trimble Tech Bulldogs Secure Second Consecutive Win, Diamond Hill-Jarvis Eagles Struggle Continues
1 min
Trimble Tech Bulldogs Secure Second Consecutive Win, Diamond Hill-Jarvis Eagles Struggle Continues
Mayo's Senior Football Team Faces London in Connacht FBD Quarter Final
1 min
Mayo's Senior Football Team Faces London in Connacht FBD Quarter Final
Phil Parkinson Hails Support of Hollywood Owners in Wrexham's Remarkable Turnaround
1 min
Phil Parkinson Hails Support of Hollywood Owners in Wrexham's Remarkable Turnaround
Insight's Kwesi Pratt Highlights Extreme Security Measures for Ghana's Electoral Commission
1 min
Insight's Kwesi Pratt Highlights Extreme Security Measures for Ghana's Electoral Commission
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
3 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
4 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
5 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
5 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
6 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
8 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
8 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
8 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
8 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app